WATERVILLE — A judge says he will likely move a lawsuit challenging the pandemic state of emergency to Thurston County unless the Chelan-Douglas Health District joins the effort.
Nine Douglas County residents filed a lawsuit last week against Gov. Jay Inslee in an attempt to end the pandemic state of emergency.
Judge Henry Rawson told the parties that should the case proceed as a group of individuals suing the governor he'll likely move the case to Thurston County Superior Court.
But if the Chelan-Douglas Health District joined the suit as a plaintiff he'd be more inclined to leave the case in Douglas County Superior Court, the judge said.
The next hearing has not been scheduled, though Joel Ard, attorney for the plaintiffs, expects to provide Rawson with an update, namely whether the health district is willing to be added to the suit, by noon Monday.
Rawson is an Okanogan County judge presiding over the case because all three Douglas County commissioners are plaintiffs: Dan Sutton, the lead plaintiff, Marc Straub and Kyle Steinberg.
The lawsuit is nearly identical to a suit filed the same day, May 22, in Chelan County Superior Court. A decision is expected in that case on Monday.
This story will be updated.