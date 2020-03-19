WENATCHEE – Don’t panic. Buy what you need and leave some for your neighbors.
Overbuying and hoarding that has left grocery store shelves bare is not necessary.
That’s been the word from Gov. Jay Inslee, who noted it in his press conference Wednesday, and from statements issued by the state departments of health, commerce and agriculture.
“The COVID-19 pandemic may have you rushing to the store to stock up on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and other supplies. But before you sweep the store aisles clean of these items, you might want to remind yourself of the harm you’re causing to yourself and your community by overstocking,” reads a press release issued Saturday — before the statewide order to shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“We want the public to be assured that if they will return to their normal pace of grocery shopping that there will be an adequate supply of products for their consumption,” Washington Food Industry Association President Jan Gee said in the press release. “We also want the public to be assured of the fact that the grocery stores are taking extensive measures to reduce any opportunity for contamination in our stores, and with the public’s cooperation, we will continue to provide a clean, virus-free environment stocked with healthy and fresh foods for everyone.”
On Wednesday, the state Department of Agriculture provided additional assurances.
“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, I want to assure the industry and the public that we are committed to keeping Washington’s food supply chain open and operational,” WSDA Director Derek Sandison said. “The state and federal government is actively working with producers, processors and distributors to ensure that the food supply chain continues to function and support our communities through these difficult and uncertain circumstances. There is no need for the public to be concerned that store shelves will go empty, as farmers, ranchers and food processors are producing plenty to meet our needs. Deliveries to grocery stores, too, are continuing at a steady pace.”
For information about the state’s response, go to coronavirus.wa.gov