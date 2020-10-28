WENATCHEE — Applications opened Monday for $2 million in COVID-19 relief for nonprofit groups financially struggling during the pandemic.
The Washington Equity Relief Fund will give payments ranging between $25,000 and $50,000.
The fund will help nonprofits statewide serving communities of color — communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Grant applications are due by Nov. 6.
Applicants will be notified about their funding request by the first week of December.
The state Department of Commerce partnered with a network of philanthropists called Philanthropy Northwest, which will be funding the grant using funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
A link to the application can be found at: wwrld.us/31Ou2O8.