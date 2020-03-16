OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered a two-week statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and recreation facilities and banned gatherings of 50 people or more to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This is bigger than all of us,” he said in a press conference. “I am confident we will rise to the challenge and get back to normal as soon as humanly possible. For the next two weeks, normal is not our game plan.”
The aim, he said, is to save lives by limiting as much person-to-person contact as possible, immediately.
“Hours count. We need strong measures to reduce the extent and pace of the infestation,” he said. “The one effective means of defeating it is to distance ourselves from everyone.”
The move follows Friday’s order closing public and private K-12 schools for six week starting Tuesday, moving college classes online and limiting gatherings to 250.
Monday’s proclamation allows restaurants to provide takeout and delivery, but not in-person dining or drinking, he said.
The ban, which technically goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and extends through the end of the month, applies to:
- Restaurants
- Food courts
- Bars and taverns
- Coffee shops
- Donuts shop and ice cream parlors
- Wine tasting rooms and breweries
- Beauty salons and barbers
- Tattoo studios
- Non-tribal card dealers
- Theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, museums, galleries
- Youth sports clubs
- All social or spiritual gatherings with more than 50 people.
The ban does not extend to grocery stores and pharmacies.
Childcare and daycares, school-based food programs, convenience stores, hardware stores and banks also are not included in the ban. All others must comply with social distancing rules — staying 6 feet apart.
“If you’re a leader of an organization thinking about having a group of 49 people in the same room, you need to figure out how not to have meetings of that size. We need your leadership more than ever,” he said.
Inslee acknowledged the economic hit the order will have on businesses and employees, but didn’t yet have answers on specific programs for relief, including help with mortgage and rent and expanded unemployment compensation. Those discussions are in the works, including how best to use the $200 million set aside by the state Legislature,.
“We are exploring every meaningful option,” he said. “We hope to have news on that in the coming days. We are being as creative as possible. This is a temporary issue. The economy will rebound. We will have more to say on that in the coming days.”
The immediate concern is stopping the spread of the virus, he said.
“The science is clear that action is necessary to save the lives of our loved ones,” he said.
Reaction to the news in the Wenatchee Valley ranged from resistance to creativity.
“Obviously, this is changing by the minute and everybody is scrambling as to how to respond,” said Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund. “What I know for sure that as a community we will come through this together. This will not be easy but we will rally together and help each other as appropriate.”
Haglund said the organization is posting a list “creative” ways downtown businesses are adapting to the new rules.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce also is posting and reposting Facebook notices of businesses offering to-go or curbside pickup.
Even before the restaurant closure was announced Sunday evening, some businesses were starting to advertise takeout and curbside services, including McGlinn’s Public House, Pybus Bistro, South.
The Lake Chelan Chamber scheduled two valley-wide conference calls Monday to walk business owners through the closures and social distancing requirements and answer questions.
“We have had similar management responses with wildfires, but this is fairly unprecedented,” said Mike Steele, the chamber’s executive director and 12th District state representative. “The businesses are really trying to understand what business support is available financially to them and how do they help their employees manage with life needs and unemployment.”
The response was good, he said.
“We had 40 people on our first call at 1 p.m. today,” He expected that many or more on the 4:30 p.m. call.
“Most of questions were business-specific,” he said, ranging from whether customers can come in and wait inside while their order is prepared to the impacts on businesses that weren’t listed in the governor’s declaration.
The chamber, working with the Historic Downtown Chelan Association and regional business organizations, also developed resources for businesses, residents and visitors.
The “How to Support Small Business” during recommended social distancing include:
- Buying a gift card
- Using pick up or home delivery options
- Shopping online
- For canceled events, consider not asking for a refund to a ticket
- Give businesses a shout out on social media
The website, lakechelan.com/covid/ also includes a list of resources for business owners and employees.
“We would love our consumers to remember businesses are open and operating in modified ways,” Steele said. “If our customers could stick with us during this trying time, we would greatly appreciate it and our economy needs it!”