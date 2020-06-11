LEAVENWORTH — The normal fee of $15 per cubic yard is back in effect at Chelan County’s brush drop-off site at Icicle and East Leavenworth roads.
A flat fee of $20 had been in place since May 1 to help reduce public interactions and cash exchanges amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Brush site hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and only cash and checks are accepted. It is reserved for people living in the county’s Apple Maggot Quarantine Area.
To determine if you live in the quarantine area, visit wwrld.us/316PHOr.