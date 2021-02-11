NCW — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties will be moving into Phase 2 of the "Roadmap to Recovery" plan starting Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced during Thursday's press conference.
Indoor dining along with other indoor entertainment activities like bowling and going to a movie theater will return and be available at 25% capacity. It also means indoor social gatherings are no longer prohibited but come with restrictions: a maximum of five people from two different households are permitted to gather.
Four other regions will also be moving to Phase 2, including East, North, Northwest and Southwest. They join the Puget Sound and West regions that previously moved to Phase 2.
The South Central Region — Ellensburg, Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Walla counties — will remain in Phase 1.
Gov. Inslee also announced that another $87 million will become available for rental and business assistance while additional federal aid becomes available in the spring, according to a news release from the Governor's office.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they develop.