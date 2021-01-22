NCW — The North Central Region under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan will stay in Phase 1 next week.
None of the regions in the state qualified for Phase 2, according to state Department of Health data. The North Central Region, which includes Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties, did not meet two out of four metrics to qualify.
Inslee released a new reopening plan on Jan. 5 that has only two phases. The new plan groups counties into regions that must pass four metrics to move to Phase 2.
The metrics include:
- The rate of COVID-19 in the community
- The rate of people getting hospitalized with COVID-19
- The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive
- The number of intensive care unit beds, which are in emergency rooms, occupied
The last metric that deals with intensive care unit beds is not COVID-19 specific.
In the North Central Region, the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period did decrease by 1%, but it needs to decrease by 10% to pass that metric, according to state data.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive also increased by 14% and needs to decrease by 10% in order to pass that metric, according to the data.
The region did pass two metrics. The number of people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by 12% and only needed to decrease by 10%. The number of intensive care unit beds occupied in the region is at 84% and needs to be less than 90%.
According to the governor’s website, Phase 1 restrictions include:
- Social gatherings are prohibited indoors
- Social gatherings outdoors are limited to 10 people
- Indoor dining prohibited
- Weddings and funerals limited to no more than 30 people and indoor ceremonies prohibited
- Gyms by appointment, no longer than 45 minutes per session, one customer per 500 square feet
- Low and moderate outdoor fitness allowed, such as hunting fishing, motorsports, parks, camping and hiking
- Private rentals of aquariums, indoor theaters and concert halls allowed with households of no more than six people
- Outdoor theaters, concerts and zoos must limit people to groups of 10 that are limited to two households
Phase 2 restrictions includes the following:
- Max of five people allowed to gather indoors and only two households
- Max of 15 people allowed to gather outside and only two households
- Indoor dining is allowed at 25% capacity
- Weddings and funerals allowed with appropriate venue requirements
- Gyms must maintain 25% capacity
- Low, moderate and high-risk sport competitions can occur outdoors with up to 200 spectators
- Theaters, aquariums and museums can reopen with 25% capacity
- Outdoor theaters and concerts and zoos can occur with up to 200 spectators, groups of 15 that are limited to two households