NCW — In response to recommendations from health officials, the North Central Regional Library has canceled all programs and meetings through April 5.
Library branches will continue to operate with standard hours, but staff will disinfect areas regularly and provide hand sanitizer to staff and public, the library said Thursday in a news release.
Effective March 12:
- All library events and programs are canceled
- Meeting rooms are not available for community use
- Computers and seating may be reconfigured or limited to increase social distancing
- Bookmobile service and other outreach services are canceled
Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked not to visit the library. Those who do should keep at least 4-6 feet of space between themselves and other patrons, the library said.