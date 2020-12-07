WENATCHEE — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital increased by eight over the weekend.
The hospital had 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, as of Monday that number has jumped to 36, according to previous reporting and current Chelan-Douglas Health District data. Six people were in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Friday and six people were ventilated.
On Friday, Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford and Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler put out a plea for people to follow safety guidelines, because the hospital’s healthcare system was, “on the brink.”
“The hospital has limits and if people continue to ignore well-proven COVID precautions — masking, distancing, hygiene — the hospitals won’t be able to suture your finger, set your fracture or remove your appendix — it will be full,” the two doctors wrote in a column.
The hospital originally had 42 beds for COVID-19 patients about a month ago, but 20 of those were intensive care unit beds that might be needed for other things, said Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson. The hospital has been expanding care onto other floors of the hospital to take care of the additional patients, but has had to limit other services in response.
All procedures that would require an overnight stay have been canceled at the hospital.
The hospital is full, Rutherford and Butler said in their column, and people need to follow safety guidelines.