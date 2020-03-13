WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College men’s and women’s basketball coaches were caught by surprise with the announcement on Thursday the postseason tournament would be canceled.
The NWAC Tournament was originally scheduled last week at Everett Community College but was abruptly postponed when someone at the college came down with Coronavirus. The tournament was moved to two colleges in Oregon to resume play on Thursday.
The WVC men’s team was in Oregon at study table when the word came down the tournament would be canceled due to Coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. Wenatchee Valley Head Coach Jeremy Harden said the men took it hard, especially the sophomores.
“They felt like they deserved to play in the postseason. They thought this was the team that could do some special things especially since we started shooting the ball pretty well, which has been one of our struggles all year,” Harden said. “We were peaking at the right moment.”
The Knights were 24-5, one of the top teams in the NWAC with an excellent shot at winning the championship. Harden said their sophomore leader Malik Parsons was just finding his shot.
“We had the inside presence. We were one of the biggest teams in the league. We had very good guard play. We would have been a tough matchup for a lot of teams,’ Harden said. “That’s one that really hurts. Hopefully, some good can come from it. I just told the guys it was more about the good season and all the work we put in on a daily basis. Just try to remember that.”
Harden said everyone at the tournament was pretty disappointed, especially since they have been working since September for this. He wished there would have been more talk about canceling the tournament.
His sophomore players are trying to move onto a four-year school. There were a lot of college coaches there. Harden said it was the opportunity to play in front of four-year coaches with a possible scholarship on the line.
“We play in the east, which is a tough region. I schedule the preseason pretty light knowing we have a tough eastern region. There were at least eight four-year college coaches at the tournament,’ Harden said. “I recruit to get guys who want to get their degree and move on to the next level. It really hurts them. I’m doing what I can to make that happen for them.”
Parsons has interest from Idaho, Idaho State, and Northern Colorado. Abdul Abdullah has interest from Saint Catherine’s College in San Diego. Nik Hopkins has some NAIA interest.
Harden said four of their six sophomores should be moving on. He’ll try to get them in front of coaches when things get better. The gym will be open to players as well as the weight room.
Players will take finals next week, then it will be spring break. After that, Harden said they will get in the gym to do more skill work.
“I’m just reloading my recruiting class. We lose six sophomores. We do have some great players coming back. I’m trying to get one or two guys out of San Diego. I’m looking for some height as well. We could play big or small,” Harden said.
The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team had not left Wenatchee when the word came the tournament was canceled. WVC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rachel Goetz said it is very sad and disheartening.
“It’s a big letdown to a great season. On the other hand, we all understand why. The risks coming forth as the numbers keep growing on people diagnosed positive, in the sports world too,” Goetz said. “That brought it close to home. Ultimately as unfortunate as it was, the right decision was probably made.”
The Knights had already won their first-round game when the tournament was postponed in Everett. WVC is the defending champion so it stings a bit not being able to defend their title.
“Our sophomores said they wanted to opportunity to walk off the floor and let it fall where it may and know you did everything in your power to defend the title,” Goetz said. “I think we were putting ourselves in the position to make it and have a shot to truly go defend it at the tournament. The goal was to make a run to the championship game and have an opportunity to defend it in the championship game.”
This was a tough one for the girls to get their head around, Goetz said, especially as competitors who would rather play and know where you sat at the end. But that is not how the season is going to end, unfortunately.
Goetz said there were a lot of tears shed. She says it all the time, there are no guarantees in athletics.
“There are no guarantees, injuries, life in general. Just hammer it home there are no guarantees,” Goetz said. “Fortunately, all the sophomores had a very good showing in their last game, which was the first round of the tournament. To have that positive note to go out on, know they truly left it all on the floor.”
In the first week of the tournament, there were four college coaches that entered the picture that was not there before that, Goetz said. She believed there would have been more had the tournament continued.
It’s going to have an impact, she said.
“We’ll get the film out to people. We’ll get them on visits. They’ll get recruited. It will just look a little different,” Goetz said. “There are a couple of girls who have great options. Coaches are now reaching out, especially after these cancelations. There are plenty of exciting things lying ahead for them.”
Wenatchee Valley College suspends athletics
With the current situation regarding COVID-19 continuing to take hold in our region, all WVC Athletics related travel, as well as home competitions, are suspended until further notice pending league meetings to be convened this week, per WVC news release.
“Our greatest concern is the health and safety of our students and staff, as well as all those who support them in their educational and athletic endeavors. Until we know more about how we can best ensure their safety given the current situation, we will pause, plan, and hope for resolution soon,” Athletic Director Kyle Vierck said. “We hope to have more clarity later this week on what the NWAC has planned for spring competition. We are heartbroken for the winter student-athletes whose season has ended so abruptly under such difficult circumstances.”
Practice can continue for the athletic program as long as campus is open, Vierck said, but all non-essential events taking place in athletic facilities at WVC will be evaluated for postponement or cancellation on a case-by-case basis and in consultation with WVC administration.