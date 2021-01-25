WENATCHEE — Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Tuesday at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee for eligible residents.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older, and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible, the Chelan-Douglas Health District said Monday in a news release. First responders, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Healthcare workers will vaccinate 100 people Tuesday and then 400 more each day after, according to Norby Johnson, division supervisor with the national incident team overseeing vaccine distribution at the Town Toyota Center. Members of the Washington State National Guard and volunteers on Monday conducted a test run of vaccination procedures.
Those who are vaccinated at the site will receive the vaccine while inside their car and will then be instructed to park in a holding area for 15 minutes where they’ll be monitored for any adverse reactions.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and will begin about 9 a.m. To schedule an appointment visit wwrld.us/mytime.
To learn if you’re eligible for the vaccine visit findyourphasewa.org. For questions or help scheduling an appointment call 800-525-0127.
Officials at the Town Toyota Center will administer as many doses as they have available. More information is expected at a Tuesday news conference at the Town Toyota Center.