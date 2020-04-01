OKANOGAN — Okanogan County’s transit system, TranGO, on Wednesday moved to a reservation-based service for its fixed routes to improve safety for passengers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The idea is to reduce the number of passengers on the bus at any particular time to allow greater opportunity for social distancing. The change also includes limiting trips to only essential service destinations, which include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, post offices and local health care facilities.
“This will allow us additional time to disinfect between routes and keep our drivers safe, so we can continue to serve those that depend on us for their transportation needs,” according to a press release.
TranGO directly operates five fixed routes and contracts with Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition to provide two additional fixed routes. The routes connect most cities and towns in Okanogan County — Winthrop, Twisp, Carlton, Methow, Brewster, Pateros, Malott, Okanogan, Omak, Riverside, Tonasket, Ellisforde and Oroville.
“The routes normally provide connections to travel from one end of the county to the other,” said Kelly Scalf, TranGo CEO.
Now, only passengers with reservations will be allowed to board the bus.
Riders scheduling a trip will be asked if they use wheelchairs, walkers or oxygen to help with planning space needed to accommodate those items. Riders also will be asked if they will be accompanied by a personal attendant.
To make a reservation, call 557-6177 a day ahead. For updates, check the Facebook page or website, okanogan transit.com.
Link Transit, which provides bus service in Chelan and Douglas counties, announced Monday it is reducing the frequency of its weekday services. Earlier it announced it would be offering fare-free service during the COVID-19 shutdown. For details, go to linktransit.com.