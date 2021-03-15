OKANOGAN — Okanogan County is launching its own vaccine registration system for residents.
Several organizations, including Okanogan County Public Health, Three Rivers Hospital, North Valley Hospital and others, came together to create the new system, according to a news release from the organizers. People will be able to register for a vaccine and be alerted when they are eligible and one has become available.
Okanogan County residents will also be able to list their preferred location for receiving the vaccine, the release states.
Online registration is available on the Okanogan County Public Health website. Visit wwrld.us/2OBjbU3.