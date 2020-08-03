BREWSTER — Okanogan County saw 423 positive COVID-19 cases in the last half of July and the deaths of two Gebbers Farms migrant workers.
The county recorded more than half its total 724 COVID-19 positives in the last two weeks of July, said Lauri Jones, Okanogan Public Health community health director. The uptick in positive was partially due to the increased availability of tests, but also because of the county moving to Phase 2 under Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Washington plan, Jones said.
“When we went to Phase 2, people took that as opening the floodgates and it’s gone ballistic since then,” she said.
In July, the county also saw two deaths, one on July 8 and the other on July 31, both Gebbers Farms employees here under the H2A program, said Amy Philpott, a Gebbers Farms spokesperson.
It hasn’t been confirmed that either death was due to COVID-19, Philpott said. The 63-year-old man who died on July 31 was quarantined with COVID-19 symptoms. The man who passed on July 8 was in his 30’s from Mexico, and his death was associated with COVID-19, according to the county public health department.
Of the county's 724 positives in the last five months, 452 of them have been in Brewster, according to the public health department’s website. Omak is second with 98 positives. The number of positives in that city, though, may be because it is the only city in Okanogan to receive mass testing.
People are quick to blame one industry, such as orchards and packing houses, but that isn’t accurate, Jones said. Preliminary data from the health department is reporting about a 3% infection rate among Gebbers’ migrant workers. The health department hasn’t finalized those numbers, she said.
When Confluence Health and Three Rivers Hospital did mass testing in Brewster, they reported about a 30% infection rate, Jones said. The virus is being transmitted by people not following safety guidelines and participating in large events, she said.
For example on July 24 and 25, 150 people had a party on private property in Okanogan County, she said.
“And I’m ticked,” Jones said. “People need to remember that we’re in Phase 2 and we’re at risk of losing Phase 2 if people don’t start complying.”
Gebbers Farms has been working hard to protect its employees, Philpott said. At the start of the pandemic, the company came up with a three-part program for combating COVID-19 called, "Prepare, Prevent and Protect." They received input from an infection disease specialist, she said.
“Gebbers Farms understands and takes their role as a community leader very seriously,” she said. “This is why the company is committed to do everything it can to minimize the impact of this unprecedented pandemic on the community.”
To prepare their employees, the company has been informing all its workers of any new COVID-19 information, she said. It has also stayed on top of evolving health recommendations, she said.
The company's prevention efforts involve providing employees with personal protective equipment and if they are not living in company housing the company tells them not to come to work if they feel sick, Philpott said.
The company cannot force its employees to get tested for COVID-19 and employees don’t have to tell them if they tested positive, she said.
Migrant workers, who live in company housing, are quarantined for three to five days upon arriving in the United States to see if they present any symptoms, she said. They then receive a kit with COVID-19 information, masks, gloves and sanitizer.
They are placed in pods of 14 people, who are the only individuals they can associate with, Philpott said. It used to be pods consisting of 42 people, but the company recently reduced it.
“They do everything together and it is like a closed community, she said. “They travel together, their cabins are together, they have a designated recreation area that is per pod, the bathing and cooking areas are together.”
The company has cleaning crews that sanitize all of the housing every day and each pod has its own driver and bus to take them to their work sites, Philpott said.
Everyone, both migrant workers and U.S residents, have their temperatures taken each day when they arrive at work, she said.
If anyone does get symptoms then it moves to its "protect" effort, Philpott said. U.S. residents are told to stay home and self-quarantine until they meet the criteria of their doctors.
If it is a migrant worker, they get sent to a quarantine camp where they can choose to get tested, Philpott said. If they get tested and it is positive, they are sent to the isolation camp. If they choose not to get tested, they must remain in quarantine for 14 days and aren’t showing symptoms anymore.
The company provides a driver and a bus with plexiglass at the ready for anyone who wants to get tested, she said. The driver is wearing personal protective equipment and a TYVEX suits, which are white and go over people’s clothes.
But, despite all the company’s actions, it cannot keep its employees locked up or prevent them from going out into the community, Philpott said.
“We do strongly encourage them to adhere to all health recommendations all of the time,” she said. “We also encourage them to get tested. But we don’t control what they do on their own time.”