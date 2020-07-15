OKANOGAN — Okanogan County is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, as well as a third death from COVID-19.
A man in his 30s from Mexico died on July 8 from COVID-19, according to an Okanogan County Public Health news release. He did not have any underlying or chronic conditions and contracted the virus in Okanogan County. He was an agricultural worker.
Okanogan County has had 147 positive cases in the last two weeks, according to a Okanogan County Public Health news release. The majority of the 71 cases are from Brewster with at least 46.
The positives include the following:
- Brewster - 46
- Oroville - 1
- Tonasket - 3
- Riverside - 2
- Nespelem - 1
- Omak - 7
- Okanogan - 3
- Malott - 4
- Pateros - 4
Okanogan County has had 263 confirmed cases since tracking started and three deaths, according to the news release. It has tested 3,513 people and received 3,057 negatives. It has 193 test results pending.