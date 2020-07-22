OKANOGAN — Okanogan County has reported 149 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 444 since the pandemic began.
Six residents are now hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, accounting for the most of any county in the region.
The city of Brewster, which has a population of around 2,300, had 107 of those new cases. Last week a nursing home in the town, Regency Harmony House, reported an outbreak of the virus among its staff and residents.
But the nursing home and county public health department last week declined to say exactly how many cases were tied to the facility. Public health couldn’t be reached for comment for this article.
Public health, Confluence Health, Three Rivers Hospital and Family Health Centers opened a joint drive-thru testing site in Brewster last week that tested 400 people over four days, Confluence spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday.
Of the 226 results that have returned so far, 79 have been positive, he said. At 34.9%, it’s one of the highest known positive rates of any general testing site in North Central Washington. Only targeted testing, like the testing at agricultural sites, have yielded higher percentages.
As of Wednesday, six Okanogan County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The hospital had five Chelan County residents, three from Douglas, four from Grant and one from Yakima.
Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster had no admitted COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. The facility has an agreement to send most acutely ill patients to Wenatchee for treatment, spokeswoman Jennifer Best said.
The county on Wednesday reported its third COVID-19-related death, a man in his 30s from Mexico who died on July 8.