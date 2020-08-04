OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Public Health department is asking anyone who attended a two-day camping event in the Methow Valley last month to contact the agency.
More than 100 people attended an event north of the town of Methow on July 24 and 25, according to an Okanogan County Public Health department news release. Some people who attended the event have since been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The agency is trying to notify everyone who attended, but it is difficult due to the size of the event, according to the news release. The agency can be reached at 509-422-07140.
Quite a few of the event attendees drove over from other parts of the state, said Lauri Jones Okanogan County Public Health community health director. Also, a lot of the parks and campgrounds in Okanogan County are full of people.
“I am at loss,” Jones said. “My grandparents grew up in an era where they used to put quarantine signs on their doors and people knew better than to come in or to leave. But they did what they needed to do in order to protect everyone else for the good of everyone and I think we’ve lost that.”
People are advised to avoid large group gatherings as it increases the chance of COVID-19 transmission, according to the news release. People are also asked to do the following:
- Wear a facial covering
- Avoid gatherings with people outside your household
- Maintain physical distances of six feet from others
- Wash hands frequently
People need to start following these recommendations in order to reduce the number of infections, Jones said. The county is at Phase 2 of the state's four-phase reopening plan and is in danger of going back a phase if the infection rate continues to climb.
“I think we’re about to get a rude awakening as cases continue to skyrocket,” Jones said. “It is unfortunate. We would love people to do what they need to do to keep others safe, but yeah.”