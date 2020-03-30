Briefly
NCW
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest closes developed recreation sites
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has temporarily closed all developed recreation sites to comply with the state’s stay at home order.
These include campgrounds, sno-parks, restrooms, day-use areas, rental facilities including cabins and fire lookouts, and trailheads.
National Forest offices are also conducting public business by phone, email or web-based transactions; critical in-person business is being handled by appointment only.
— Bridget Mire, World staff