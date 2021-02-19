WENATCHEE — A 90-year-old East Wenatchee woman was the 1 millionth person to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.
The woman received the vaccine on Feb. 12 at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site, according to a state Department of Health news release.
On Wednesday, she said in an interview that this was not the first pandemic virus she’s been vaccinated against and remembers outbreaks from when she was a child. She recommended everyone get a vaccine as soon as they could.
As of Feb. 15, more than 1.2 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a state news release. The state is averaging about 26,200 vaccinations a day.
In Chelan County, 26,448 vaccine doses have been given and in Douglas County 1,543, according to state data.
Officials at the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site will be on providing second doses, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas health administrator on Tuesday. It does mean that first-time vaccinations may start to slow down during this time period.
In addition, winter storms caused some delays of vaccination shipments last week around the nation, according to a state news release. The mass vaccination sites in Kennewick and Spokane closed as a result of shipment delays.