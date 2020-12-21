CHELAN — An assisted living center in Chelan, Heritage Heights, now has 19 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday and one hospitalized person.
The center reported an outbreak at its facility about two weeks ago to the Chelan-Douglas Health District and said Dec. 15 that it had 10 positive cases. The center has 24 residents and 26 staff members.
The center has now completed testing all of its residents and staff, said Amanda Ballou, Heritage Heights CEO. The center is trying to stop the virus from spreading from resident to resident.
Testing all of the residents allows staff to know when to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) with residents who are positive, Ballou said. The staff also uses PPE with residents showing symptoms.
The center will be testing all staff and residents every week until all tests come back negative for two consecutive weeks, Ballou said. The center is coordinating with primary care providers at Columbia Valley Community Health regarding the care of its residents.