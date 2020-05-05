NCW — Sunshine beamed through the partially overcast sky for much of the morning, and with only a slight breeze out of the northwest, Tuesday was an ideal day to dust off the clubs and hit the links.
Judging by the full tee-sheets from the public courses around the region, many did take advantage as the state began to ease some restrictions on outdoor recreation — six weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee first issued his stay-at-home order.
In a sense, it felt like Opening Day; the birds were chirping, conditions were mild and the faint ping sound of a golf ball dinging off a driver rang through the community golf courses. At least some sense of normalcy had returned.
After Inslee announced that golf courses would be allowed to reopen at a press conference last week, courses around the area began booking tee times over the phone. Three Lakes opened for three hours — 9 a.m. to noon — beginning Wednesday and received calls nonstop.
“It was hectic,” said Anthony Freund, assistant pro at Three Lakes. “I probably didn’t put down the phone for more than 10 minutes the entire time on Wednesday.”
By Friday, Three Lakes had 130 people (or 65-twosomes) booked on the tee-sheet for Tuesday and Freund said he expected more to sign up over the weekend. Highlander, in East Wenatchee, had 92 people book a tee time by Friday and Lake Chelan Municipal Golf Course had 70.
“Everyone is just anxious and ready to get out,” said Mark Lawrence, who’s been the assistant pro at Lake Chelan since 2001.
Across the lake, Bear Mountain Ranch had 52 golfers set for Tuesday, according to head pro Rick Reed, while Leavenworth Golf Course was completely booked till 5 p.m., with 170 golfers on the tee sheet.
There are some requirements courses are expected to follow in order to remain open:
- Practice facilities like the driving range and practice green are only available for use if you have a tee time to play golf. And only within 30 minutes of your said tee time.
- Tee times are required. There are no walkups.
- Groups will be limited to twosomes unless all golfers are from the same household.
- One rider per golf cart.
- Payment is suggested to be made ahead of time and limited to card only to eliminate the handling of cash.
- Flagsticks must remain in at all times and raised cups are advised to avoid having players reach into the hole to retrieve golf balls.
- No rental equipment.
- On-course garbage cans and bunker rakes will be removed.
- Golfers are asked to leave the course immediately after finishing their round to eliminate congestion/congregating on the property or in the parking lot.
And as a caveat, Inslee announced that he would roll back the reopening of outdoor recreation if the virus were to spring back over the next couple of weeks.
“If we see a sharp uptake in the number of people who are getting sick or are not following the appropriate steps, then we won’t hesitate to scale this back again,” Inslee said last week. “This is not a return to normal. This is only the beginning phase of relaxing outdoor recreation restrictions.”
So far, hunting, fishing, golfing and the day use of state parks are all that’s permitted — aside from just walking, running, or biking.