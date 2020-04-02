Why is it that so many of us are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and yet we’re overtired and less productive? I mean, we aren’t commuting, hopefully we aren’t in unnecessary meetings and we seemingly have less interruptions from coworkers… or do we?

In the age of COVID-19, we are bombarded with messages, news updates and changes to workflows and company policies. Many things in life that were previously routine and mundane, suddenly require extra mental effort as we learn how to achieve similar job productivity using an entirely new approach, which for some is telecommuting, or for many in the medical community requires an extra set of decision making.

A trick to productivity is automatizing tasks, something that is nearly impossible when COVID-19 impacts the way we approach daily work tasks. For example, a nurse who used to grab a mask, gown up, and enter a room on droplet precautions, now faces the decision of whether to use precious rationed masks, gowns, swabs, or dare I say, a COVID-19 test kit? Or maybe like me, a counselor who instead of walking to the waiting room to get a patient, is receiving a crash course in telehealth, an ever-evolving mechanism for service delivery, the rules for which seem to be changing on an hourly basis. Or perhaps it is the rest of the workforce trialing a telecommuting approach, but facing the constant interruptions of family, friends, social media or other.

We work better when we can achieve a state of flow, with minimal interruptions, fully immersed in the task at hand, but how can we do this when we are receiving constant CDC updates, emails from kids’ teachers, and balancing a family/work life balance minute-to-minute?

There have been plenty of news outlets and psychology-focused websites publishing various coping strategies and de-stressing techniques in the age of COVID-19. We know that stress affects learning, memory retrieval and productivity, but once we de-stress, there is still work to do, and we need to be intentional and strategize how to achieve similar productivity as news releases share that the age of COVID-19 is far from over.

So, what can you do?

I have a riddle for you…

Outlook is closed, my cell phone is in my desk drawer, the lights are on full brightness, my door is closed and I’ve set a timer for 25 minutes. What productivity enhancing technique am I using?

The Pomodoro Technique of course! This last week I adopted the Pomodoro Technique; I tell the people around me I need to focus, I put in my headphones, and I beg my spouse to help support me in 25 minutes of uninterrupted time, the amount of time I think it will take me to write a draft of this very article. I set my timer, and I go. I write, I reflect, I delve into the relevant literature, I let the other priorities and distractions fall away, and I’m engulfed in the task at hand. My goal with this technique is to achieve that precious work-enhancing state of flow. .

How can you adopt concepts of flow or other productivity enhancing techniques?

Keep as much of a routine as possible.

Set intentions and goals for the day.

Work in spurts to achieve project completion.

Break your goals into small manageable parts.

Let the people in your home into your secret, or even your coworkers over email, by telling them what you plan to achieve in the next hour and that you’ll respond to their questions or emails once you’ve completed that project. Mute your notifications, reduce distractions, and get in the zone, because there are long days ahead!

Abigail Shepherd is a Behavioral Medicine Consultant and Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia Valley Community Health.