What has it been like to be a parent who’s suddenly thrust into not only the role of a stay-at-home mom but also a teacher?
Those are both career paths that I never have seen myself going down or having the ability to excel at.
By trade, I am a mortgage lender. I help people complete and process through one of the most important financial transactions of their lives and I'm rewarded by seeing their smiling faces on the day they get their keys to their first house or their dream home.
Amid the COVID-19 world we are currently living in, I have converted my walk-in closet into my home office. The only space I could find that would provide a corner of space in our home to block out the noise and bustle of having a household of six.
That’s right, two adults, four kids ranging in age from 16 to one. Finding some solitude is paramount to keeping my sanity through this and also finding a place to decompress without having little eyes on me.
The day the news broke that all schools would be shuttered until April 24 I was already preparing to work from home.
I luckily work for a fantastic company that has spent an extreme amount of time and money to find ways for their associates to easily translate their work life into their home, so that part was easy.
Move the computer, plug it in, and settle into my new office closet.
What I wasn’t prepared for was adding on the job of educator.
I had assumed that the school district would have procedures in place that would transition the missed days into distance learning with online access. That assumption was wrong.
Both Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts have released information stating that they cannot transition this learning because of equity and accessibility barriers because not every student has access to technology and special programs.
Through social media, I, like most people, have friends located all over the globe. Watching them post about live video classes that their kids are taking with their instructors and following daily assignments that are due and graded and not optional has me raising an eyebrow at our local response.
You can’t tell me that we’re the only area that has equity and accessibility barriers. Others have figured it out, why can’t we?
We are lucky to live in a state where some of the world’s smartest people live and operate companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and you’re telling me that we can’t come together somehow to find a way to get even a simple smartphone into the hands of these kids so that they can access an online classroom?
As a community, we are coming out in full force to support our small businesses but we can’t come together to find a way to help our kids learn?
My fear is that this closure could very well be extended through the end of the year. No return to school this year is a possibility. No distance-learning opportunities for these kids to stay on pace. And when you have a high-schooler who is getting ready to embark on Running Start and keep pace for graduation and beyond, they are going to be missing critical building blocks that will be tough to make up given time constraints.
They simply can’t move onto the next math class or science class without learning what they were supposed to be taught from now until the end of the school year.
So, for now, I’m trying to keep the peace. Explain with logic why I am asking them to read each day or complete practice tests for the SATs online. Like all things in parenting you hope that one day — it could be 20 years from now — they thank you for not letting them sit around and watch reruns of "The Office" and "Friends" all day.
But right now, at this moment, I’m the worst.
Amy Moubray of Wenatchee is a mortgage lender.