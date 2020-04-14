As we near the peak of the first COVID-19 wave, attention is naturally turning to next steps.
Social distancing, in the absence of massive testing, vaccine and effective drugs, has been our main tool. And it has worked even better than we dared hope. We’re not done with it but the eagerness to open back up is completely understandable. Yet we need to be smart about it, as smart as we’ve been in saving so many lives with social distancing.
Politics must play its part in something affecting our country so deeply, but there are voices from both sides of the political divide saying very similar things.
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, one of the world’s premier schools of public health, recently published a “National Plan to Enable Comprehensive COVID-19 Case Finding and Contact Tracing in the US.” Its executive summary includes these words:
"To manage COVID-19 epidemics going forward, communities in the United States need: (1) ready access to rapid diagnostic tests or all symptomatic cases or those with a reasonable suspicion of COVID-19 exposure; (2) widespread serological testing to understand underlying rates of infection and identify those who have developed immunity and could potentially return to work or school without fear of becoming infected; and (3) the ability to trace all contacts of reported cases.”
Contact tracing is the labor-intensive work of following up with everyone an infected person has contacted since catching the disease. With the public health workforce in Washington state reduced by 30% to 50% (depending on the county) over the past decade, more people would be needed and this plan does call for a major increase in the public health staffing needed to do this.
The American Enterprise Institute is one of the strongest voices for U.S. business, and also recently published a COVID-19 plan titled “National Coronavirus Response: A Road Map to Reopening.” It describes phases that are very helpful in thinking clearly about the situation. Phase I is the current phase in which social distancing is emphasized:
These measures will need to be in place in each state until transmission has measurably slowed down and health infrastructure can be scaled up to safely manage the outbreak and care for the sick.
Phase II is titled “State-by-State Reopening” and described as follows:
Individual states can move to Phase II when they are able to safely diagnose, treat and isolate COVID-19 cases and their contacts….In addition to case-based interventions that more actively identify and isolate people with the disease and their contacts, the public will initially be asked to limit gatherings, and people will initially be asked to wear fabric nonmedical face masks while in the community to reduce their risk of asymptomatic spread….Testing should become more widespread and routine as point-of-care diagnostics are fully deployed in doctors’ offices….
While we focus on state-by-state reopening of activities in a responsible manner and based on surveillance data, we note that states may move forward at a county or regional level if these conditions vary within the state and that coordination on reopening among states that share metropolitan regions will be necessary.
So even in Phase II we would be practicing some social distancing. It is not until Phase III that:
Physical distancing restrictions and other Phase II measures can be lifted when safe and effective tools for mitigating the risk of COVID-19 are available, including broad surveillance, therapeutics that can rescue patients with significant disease or prevent serious illness in those most as risk, or a safe and effective vaccine.
Phase IV is all about the second wave, and assuring we are better prepared next time around. Epidemics typically come in waves, so it would be naïve to assume this first wave is the whole story.
Like the Johns Hopkins plan, this one calls for “massively scaling contact tracing and isolation and quarantine” during the Phase I, before social distancing is loosened.
As I type this I take a deep breath and realize we are far from done with this pandemic. If there is a second wave, as there almost always is, we do not know whether it will be as bad as the first. In the 1918 influenza pandemic it was the second wave that was the real killer.
COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon, and yet we do have some choices. We can throw in the towel — and watch as other people (and perhaps our own families) pay the price. Or we can do what adults do and take responsible steps even when they are difficult.
If we do that, we are obliged to actively support those whose livelihoods are most affected. This isn’t a matter of ideology or politics. Maybe it is a matter of values. Let’s hope our collective values allow us to listen to those from both sides of the political spectrum who base their views on the best available knowledge, and on caring for each other.
Barry Kling is administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District