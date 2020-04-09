There are steps people should take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading any viral respiratory infections.



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.



• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.



• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.



• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



• Cover your mouth & nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.



• Clean & disinfect objects and surfaces.



• Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.