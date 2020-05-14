COVID-19 is new, contact tracing is not. COVID-19 is a deadly and unprecedented threat to our public health unlike any bacterial or viral illness we have ever experienced in our lifetime. Contact tracing, however, is a public health tool with a proven track record of success in combatting even the most dangerous of diseases.
For decades, your own Chelan-Douglas Public Health District has been using contact tracing as a primary tool to stop regional bacterial and viral epidemics and protect the health and economic well-being of our communities.
How does contact tracing work?
Contract tracing has been routinely used for centuries to successfully protect public health. Origins of contract tracing are found in the work of John Snow, a British physician who mapped the location of London residents sickened by cholera and found the source in a community’s well water.
More recently, Chelan-Douglas Health District used contact tracing to prevent a large outbreak of meningitis. It can now be used to provide an effective tool to contain COVID-19.
Contact tracing is not Big Brother watching your every move. In fact, if you have a smart phone, you should be more worried about what Facebook, Google, and Instagram know about your whereabouts, than you should be worried about contact tracing.
When a person tests positive, a Chelan-Douglas Health District staff member works with that patient to help them remember everyone they were with during the time when they could have been contagious. Those people who are identified by the patient are called “contacts.”
To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. They are not told the identity of the patient they have been exposed to or the location of exposure. Simply, this “heads-up” allows a contact to protect themselves and those around them.
Contacts are provided specific information on social distancing (6 feet apart) and quarantine (14 days from the date they were last with the person who tested positive).
Contacts have ready access to staff at Chelan-Douglas Public Health District for follow-up support.
They are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and reminded they could spread the virus to others even though they do not feel ill.
All contact records are private and protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act known as HIPAA.
Contact tracing has helped CDHD stop the spread of tuberculosis, Legionnaires’ disease, meningitis and many other communicable diseases in our community.
Most residents may be surprised to hear tuberculosis even exists in Chelan and Douglas counties. However, thanks to consistent and thorough public health measures, including the use of contact tracing, none of these individual cases have been allowed to cause an outbreak.
Contact tracing has worked for us to prevent infectious outbreaks and it can be a critical tool to help contain COVID-19, reducing its devastating medical and economic impacts.
COVID-19 is unlike any bacterial or viral infection in our lifetime. The numbers are piling up. To date, COVID-19 has caused the death of nine local residents, 975 individuals in Washington have died, 84,763 deaths nationally, and sickened hundreds of thousands.
Some will suffer lifelong medical complications. In areas with delayed or less effective social distancing, health systems have been pushed to a breaking point. Battling this aggressive disease has completely disrupted our day-to day lives in North Central Washington. This disease and our efforts to contain it have devastated economies globally and locally.
We do know some important things about COIVID-19.
It is highly infectious. Casual contact can result in exposure. It has a long incubation period of 5-14 days, whereas the 1918 Influenza only had a two-day incubation period. Unlike common flu, many folks can be infected (and contagious) and show absolutely no symptoms of the disease (asymptomatic).
We will not have a vaccine for many months. We do not currently have potential therapeutic drugs to treat it, although there is some hope on the horizon.
We know that “no contact” for everyone also has some serious side effects, and safely re-opening our economy will require a delicate balance for all of us. If you should get a call because you are a “contact,” please help us — and your community — by taking the necessary steps to fight the spread of this deadly disease.
From cholera to tuberculosis to COVID-19, contact tracing is an established technique that supports community and an individual’s health. For more information, please visit cdhd.wa.gov/covid-19.
Carol McCormick is Director of Nursing and Associate Administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.