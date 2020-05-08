Since we first heard the term “COVID,” saw the effects of the coronavirus in Asia, then witnessed the impacts to North Central Washington as it moved to our shores and into our communities, all our lives are certainly different … and they will likely remain different to some degree in the long term. Lives have been lost, emotional and economic pain has been felt, many lessons have been learned, and adjustments to daily routines and expectations have all occurred. There have been and continue to be many things yet to learn. More changes are likely to occur.
However, we are now in a place where we can look back at our experiences. From there, we can determine how we shall we individually, and as communities, move into our future, and how we get there.
From a health perspective, what have we seen and learned?
In total, in NCW there have been 440 people (.16% of the population) who have tested positive for COVID-19. We know of 10 people who have died directly from it. The number of patients with COVID who required intensive care at Central Washington Hospital temporarily exceeded the number that we usually can handle but has since slowed. However, with the help of many people, we have so far been able to meet their needs and provide excellent medical care.
Due to supply limitations, not everyone with symptoms of COVID could be tested, and an unknown but likely significant number of people have been infected without symptoms. Even if we say it is 10 times the known positives, it is still much less than 2%, not enough of the population to provide “herd immunity” which would protect us from repeat increases in disease activity (60-70% infection rate is likely needed for this). We also don’t know if having had the infection gives short or long-term immunity — we will only know this after several months or years. We still have no vaccine, and its arrival may be up to a year or more from now. We also do not have any antiviral medication for large-scale use.
So, the virus is still out there, and there is no indication it will not increase its activity at some time in the future.
We have learned that social distancing works.
As a result, the total number infected to date is significantly less than initial epidemiologic modeling would have suggested for a viral infection spread by droplets, like common colds and influenza, where there is no pre-built immunity. This is good news, but it also tells us that we must be careful about how we go forward.
From the perspective of Confluence Health and the health care delivery systems nationally, in early February we knew there were two options:
1. Encourage our social distancing and hope it would reduce the number of people infected, the number of deaths, and the risk of infection in health care and other essential community infrastructure employees. We knew if we found success, we would then hear comments like “this whole thing is overblown — see, it’s no big deal.”
2. Just let it ride and “get it over with,” knowing there would be significant numbers of people infected (think 60% prior to “herd immunity”), and many deaths.
National epidemiologic data would suggest a death rate somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5%. To put in perspective, a 2% death rate for NCW would be 5,000 people. Not all would be “old with chronic conditions.” We have seen deaths from age 30 through the 80’s — healthy or non-healthy at baseline. In this case, with an overwhelmed health care system, the comments would have been “you didn’t prepare enough.” There would not be enough Personal Protective Equipment. Staff members would get infected and suffer, while doing their best to help other community members. There would also most likely be deaths from conditions that should not be fatal, but became so because the hospitals were overwhelmed.
There was no option for a middle ground. We simply didn’t know enough sooner to be able to pick a middle course of action.
We also know we as a community have paid dearly, in so many ways.
1. The emotional price that comes with a loss of independence, the freedom to do what we want to do, and go where we want to go without health consequences, a loss of human companionship.
2. So many financial prices: Layoffs from work, loss of a job, businesses at risk of or failing, spent savings, a reduced retirement savings plan, to name but a few.
Many of these losses will never be recovered.
Going forward, we now know more.
1. We know testing supplies are becoming more available — we can measure how many people in the community are currently infected. Hopefully soon will have reliable antibody tests to know who has been infected in the past.
2. We know the infection is contagious, especially in more congregate living conditions like nursing homes and work camps.
3. We know infected people can be asymptomatic, minimally symptomatic, or significantly ill. There is simply not a way to predict how any one person will react when they are infected. Age, obesity, and underlying health conditions are risks, but there are many infected severely with no predictors. We know the way COVID allows for asymptomatic but contagious individuals is unusual behavior for viral infections.
4. There is not likely anywhere near enough “herd immunity” in the region yet.
Returning to our pre COVID lives and activity patterns will put us right back where we were in late February, with a significant risk of many people getting ill, many people dying. The contributions everyone has made to date will have been for naught.
We also know our duty right now is entirely to help this region, and to find the right balance, that middle ground, between death rates, the number of infected people, hospital capacity, economic realities, and emotional needs. We all need to be willing to engage in a productive discussion, to listen to all perspectives, and to be willing to give up a bit for the benefit of us all.
There are lessons from the 1918 flu epidemic applicable now. The regions that took the necessary “pain” early did much better in the long run. History’s lessons repeat themselves. So, let’s figure out as best we can what the necessary pain is, and meet it head on. Confluence Health will continue to work with local and state governments, other health care organizations and local businesses to ensure that we keep this community as safe and healthy as possible, which is the best path toward getting people back to work and helping the economy recover.
Dr. Peter Rutherford is CEO of Confluence Health.