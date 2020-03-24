Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of the closure of schools across the state came on a Friday. Although some preparations were already underway, there was limited time and only one school day before the closure would begin.
Decision-makers including our local district leadership had a whirlwind weekend to come up with creative solutions to an incredibly complex problem: students are going to be out of school for at least six weeks.
As an art teacher, my mind went first to Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica,” the painter’s immediate response to the bombing of the Spanish town of the same name in 1937. In black, white, and shades of grey, Picasso depicts an image so jagged and unsettling that one can’t help but feel uneasy looking at it. “Guernica” is most well-known as a powerful political, anti-war statement, intended to bring awareness to the grim truths of the Spanish Civil War.
One could assume that “Guernica” also depicts Picasso’s own journey of processing his feelings about the horrific realities of the current events in his home country.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not exactly akin to wartime, but the spread of this virus has generated a worldwide, collective feeling of uncertainty through which many of us can relate to the prevailing themes in “Guernica”: urgency, anxiety, pain, suffering, loss.
Our response to COVID-19, like Picasso’s response to the bombing of Guernica, requires that we work through complex problems and presents us with the need and opportunity to process our current realities.
It has been said that a crisis is the mother of invention. This is because times of intense trouble force us into new ways of looking at the world around us. Certainly, creative problem solving is the most important skill to possess and employ during times of upheaval, change, and chaos.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen impressive creativity in action in our community and globally already. Restaurants shifting from sit-down to take-out, musicians holding live-streaming concerts in place of in-person shows, converting bank drive-thrus into drive-through COVID-19 testing centers, and schools offering bagged breakfast and lunch for any student.
Meanwhile, our local school districts are working tirelessly to find the best, most equitable solutions to the question of how to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. I would love to be a fly on the wall in the brainstorming sessions happening at recent and upcoming decision-making meetings because creativity is on high blast across the globe right now.
It has to be.
Without it, we wither, we suffer, the virus spreads.
On the last day with my students before the mandated closure, I read them a children’s history version of the story of Picasso’s “Guernica,” underscoring the fact that throughout history, artists of all sorts have held the high honor of recording history, expressing opinions, and processing emotion through various forms of creativity. We talked about creative problem solving and the value of using creativity as a healthy coping strategy for intense or overwhelming feelings.
Your creativity might manifest as making marks on a paper, writing a poem, or singing a song. Yours might take the form of making high-level decisions that will affect thousands of people. Yours might look like figuring out a daily schedule for your newly housebound children.
No matter your problem, your position, or your personal opinion, now is not the time to stop being creative. Creativity is not a luxury. It is not reserved for those of us with an excess of time, income, or skill. It is not exclusive to the wealthy nor the privileged.
On the contrary, creativity is an absolute necessity and we need everyone’s, individually and collectively, at a time like this.
So, where to turn in times of widespread doubt, uncertainty, chaos, and crisis?
Turn to creativity.
Creativity will lead us toward the solutions to our most complex problems, keep our community afloat through times of hardship, and literally save lives. Do not throw out any idea before considering it fully. Unprecedented scenarios call for unprecedented responses. Your creativity is needed, now more than ever.
Ellen Smith is an art teacher at Pioneer Middle School.