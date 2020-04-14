These past few weeks have been very bizarre with my school closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
I feel incomplete without my regular routine, without school, without my sports, without anything that used to make me authentically happy.
I’ll admit, I was silently hoping that school would close because I felt like there was so much going on in my life and school closing would help me escape it. The weight that I had to carry from essays, to homework overload and the anxiety of knowing that high school is right around the corner was excruciatingly painful. I thought it would only be a couple of weeks off from school so I could have a mental health vacation.
I thought school closing would help relieve some of the stress and pressure of the real world, but it has only intensified it once reality hit.
I’m never going to be a student at Foothills again; I’m never going to graduate from middle school; I’m not going to be able to see my friends for months. I’m going into high school without much preparation. I’m going to have to finish my eighth-grade year virtually while having to stay in my house completely isolated from the world. My life is now lived in solitary stillness rather than the engaging, fast rapids I’m used to.
I have no inclination to wake up in the morning. To take care of myself. To learn.
I never thought I could be so bored, so lonely, so off.
Before this, I used to consider myself a socially awkward, introverted teenager who would much rather listen to music in my room than talk with people my age. I never knew how much I needed social interaction and the seclusion is truly the most unbearable part of this experience.
My home is supposed to be my safe place, where euphoria drifts through the hallways like fog and where laughter shakes the house like an earthquake. Where I know I can go to be surrounded by love and grace from my family, but now my home feels like a prison.
I don’t know what I would do without my affectionate and comical inmates (my sister and dog) and my considerate, loving guards (my parents). I am also so grateful for my perceptive and clever teachers for their direction and empathy through this odd event.
This experience hasn’t been all negative though.
I’ve really connected with my family and increased my bond with them. I’ve learned to appreciate everyone more.
I kind of like learning at my own pace, but I do miss my teachers and their lessons.
I have found a new love for hiking in our beautiful valley. I also realized that I am OBSESSED with Eggo Mini Buttermilk Pancakes.
Here’s my advice to other quarantined students: don’t waste these next few months.
Get off your screens and do something in the real world. Take a hike, go for a walk, play board games, paint, write, draw, cook, bake, or call an old friend.
Make the most out of what you have. Everyone is under a lot of stress right now so the best thing that we can do for each other is to just be kind.