It has been heartwarming to see how our community has rallied around restaurants during their closure.
As local eateries scrambled to figure out how to safely provide their food to-go, people started spreading the word about all the businesses that are staying open. Even though we can’t share meals right now, food still connects us in this uncertain time.
At Sustainable Wenatchee, we encourage the use of eco-friendly to-go containers. We understand that the lives lost from coronavirus matter more than what our take-out comes in. But we also think that when a business owner takes the time to find eco-friendly take-out containers and pays extra for them — they’re almost always more expensive — they should get some credit for trying to reduce their business’ waste.
The Thai Restaurant, Sumo, Blue Flame, and Visconti’s offer plastic containers that are durable enough to wash and reuse. Saving these is a great way to send guests home with leftovers, once we can return to sharing meals with extended family and friends. For now, they could be used to provide a homemade treat for a neighbor, without worrying about getting your container back. Another way to re-purpose plastic containers with a clear lid is to create a “bio-dome” for starting your seeds, a perfect way to get a start on your garden or to offer a practical science lesson for kids.
Many local restaurants, such as McGlinn’s, Cafe Columbia, and Anjou Bakery, feature compostable options. Others, such as Pybus Bistro, normally have eco-friendly paper containers but are temporarily having to use whatever is available from their supplier because of shortages. I imagine this is likely to happen to more restaurants as time of closures goes on.
If you end up with a Styrofoam container, take advantage of our unique opportunity in the Wenatchee area to recycle it. Even those living in big cities don’t usually have the ability to recycle these kinds of containers. In Wenatchee though, Dolco Packaging accepts empty and clean Styrofoam containers at 1121 S. Columbia St.
Unfortunately, even a plastic container with a recycling code is probably not sortable in the recycling facility and won’t get recycled. Waste Management has limited their plastic recycling to No. 1 and No. 2 bottles or jugs with a screw-off lid. As for paper, if it’s lined in plastic in order to be waterproof, it’s also not recyclable. If it is regular paper and not soiled with food, it can be recycled. Pizza boxes aren’t recyclable because of the grease left on the cardboard but if the top is clean, it can be ripped off and recycled. While technically the greasy cardboard could be composted, grease results in a bad smell and can attract rodents.
We’ve all got a lot more on our minds than whether or not our to-go containers are eco-friendly. It’s a little thing when looked at in the context of this huge crisis we’re experiencing together. However, if tossed in the landfill, plastic and Styrofoam containers will last for hundreds of years, so business owners who go the extra mile to provide sustainable options will have lasting impact. If you notice a business has gone above and beyond in their packaging, please thank them and consider posting a nice review for them online.
Jana Fischback is executive director of Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability in the Wenatchee Valley.