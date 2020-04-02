I have been hearing folks using two operative words when describing our current socially-distanced day-to-day life: “So far…” As in “Things are going OK so far, but I am starting to freak out.”

Just weeks into our quarantine, our pajama pants are wearing thin, and we are starting to see mental cracks where doubt and fear can rush in. We wonder if we can effectively handle the stress of our own minds, of our children’s fighting, and of our loneliness—by ourselves and for God knows how long.

Collectively, we have never done this before, and we do not necessarily understand how desperately needing a hug will affect us in the long run.

Crisis hotlines and community resources The NCW Behavioral Health Chelan-Douglas Crisis Hotline: 662-7105 or (800) 852-2923

Some of us are feeling that cabin-fever sense of itching from the inside. And some of us are experiencing a heart-pounding struggle rooted in constantly changing financial questions, brewing family strife, potential pre-existing mental health challenges, and the pure Unknown.

And then there are those of us still going to work: Essential workers who spend the day suspiciously eyeballing each person who comes within six feet.

In my experience as a psychotherapist, times of novel challenge are when we can grow the most. I know, I know… Who really cares about life lessons when the focus is how far you will be able to stretch $1,200 over two months, and if you need to refinance the house to make it until June?

But I am not talking about the type of poetic lesson that comes to us like a dove with an olive branch on a colorful spring day. Not that “I know what my divine purpose is, and now I must make a vision board” type of lesson but like a kid being dragged to the dentist: this experience is going to shape us whether we want it to or not, so we can choose to work with it or against it.

In psychotherapy, the adage, “What we resist persists” is quite common. Meaning that when we stuff our feelings, they fester and grow into larger problems. Our culture tends to sideline emotion and maybe even see it as weak. We tell ourselves (or others), as the tears start to “just stop it.”

Surprise! Emotion is a body-felt, biological response to challenge, and cannot be avoided.

The goal is not to be totally Zen forever but to practice awareness of when we are in a stress response and work with ourselves in such a way to create trust in our bodies and minds that we will help calm them down when they are triggered. The end result is that we become less scared of our own fear.

Resilience requires grace — for ourselves and others. It is noticing when we are starting to feel hot and gritty, or cold and empty on the inside, and rather than judging those vulnerable feelings, getting up and taking a walk to bring it down a level. It is becoming more and more aware, sooner and sooner, of the signs of rising tension we or our children show before flipping our lids, and stepping in with a preemptive deep breathing exercise, a tray of snacks, or impromptu dance party.

Resilience is getting to that point where we don’t think we can handle anymore, then asking ourselves to stay with those feelings just one minute longer. Breathing. Allowing ourselves a vacation from the thoughts for a minute and permitting the feelings to just. Be. Crummy.

The body and mind have immune-system-like qualities. If we feel safe expressing feelings (and doing so without harming ourselves, another, or valuable things), well-being and wholeness will return. When fear or despair arises, we can ask ourselves, “Can this be okay right now?” Given space to exist, those feelings will change, and someone more like our real selves will emerge.

The longer we tolerate our own discomfort or are with somebody as they tolerate their own, the wider our windows become for how much we can handle. Our brains re-wire with the felt-proof that we can calm the symptoms of stress. But we have to consciously help ourselves — and others — do it.

Providing space for ourselves and for our fellow human to authentically feel is a first step in creating the internal and communal safety that invites our true brilliance and wisdom to emerge. And we are going to need that much longer than any quarantine might last.

Jennifer Beauvais is a children’s behavioral health therapist at Columbia Valley Community Health.