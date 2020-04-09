1. Make sure you acknowledge the struggle and feelings that everyone in the house is having, including children. Life is different, there are lots of changes and emotions.
Ask how children are feeling and help younger children to correctly label the feelings. Talk at the child’s or adolescent’s level. It all warrants a conversation.
2. Work to reach out to others. While you are reaching out to friends or family via phone, social media, or Zoom. Make sure that your children are connecting to those in their circle. It will make them feel part of things and keep them connected. It also teaches skills on relationships and the value of caring.
3. Keep a schedule as much as possible even if you are not leaving the house. Get them up around the same time each day and have tasks that they need to help with. This gives them a purpose. Putting schedules on the refrigerator can allow the children to check off their responsibilities. Schedules and tasks keep children focused and less irritable or moody.
4. Lighting helps with mood. Bright, natural light allows vitamin D to come into the house and helps with energy level. Turn on lights in dim spaces and open the drapes/blinds to allow the daylight to enter. Seeing light just makes you feel better.
If possible, get outside in the natural light at least 30 minutes per day. In the evening, closing the drapes and dimming lights helps with the release of melatonin and can improve sleep.
5. Make sure everyone is showering regularly. Getting yourself up and ready for the day gets your brain activated and you feel better. As someone becomes depressed this becomes more difficult. Start early to head this off.
6. Plan activities. This can be as simple as playing board games, yard games, cards or hide-n-seek in the house. It can also be creating a home school schedule, so the children have targets throughout the day. Have times when they learn about important people. Such as looking up, “who is Michelle Obama, who is Greta Thunberg, etc.” Then have questions for them to answer after they have done some research. The point is to engage their brain and stimulate them in new ways. Have them cut out hearts and put them on the windows. Online has lots of simple and creative projects to fill time.
7. Limit computer and television time. Children should have less than 2 hours per day of all screens for their mental health and concentration. Research supports limiting electronics and newer research is showing a link between use of electronics and depression in youth due to the limited eye contact they are receiving. Lastly, avoiding news on the coronavirus is difficult and this can add to anxiety and depression. Avoid the news when children are around.
8. Exercise is crucial for children and your sanity! School provides a lot of stimulation throughout the day. Children who are limited in activity may get irritable, cry more easily and be stir crazy, which makes your day harder. Have them play outside several times per day as part of their schedule. Try hiding objects in the yard and have them spend the day finding them. Then reward them when they can bring all objects to you. Do competitions if there is more than one child with kicking the ball, basketball, hopscotch, or other. Get them moving!
9. Self-care is important for parents as you move through the changes at work and home. The quarantine disrupts routines and changes everything! Don’t forget about yourself. For children to feel safe and stable it requires parents that are handling things well. This means, that at times you need to retreat to the bath or the bedroom for some solitude. It’s OK and needed. You will find that you have improved patience for your children afterward. Setting boundaries is normal and good for them.
10. Enjoy the time together! There is so much togetherness that is happening in all this isolation that many kids just feel the sense of connection. Enjoy your children. Life is short and we must live in the now. Finding creative ways of getting involved helps kids feel like they are making a difference.
Julie Rickard is director of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW.