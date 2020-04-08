1. Positive Attitude: While being off work or out of work is very stressful, know this will transfer to your children. They ask more questions, get clingier, and in general won’t give you space. The best thing you can do is work on finding "the silver lining" in all of this. It will help you through your days to feel better and it de-stresses the family. When mom and dad are happy, the children just do better.
2. Sleep: Sleeping in or throughout the day may feel good initially, but it sets you up to move into depression. Keep a schedule that aligns with your children as much as possible. If you are not sleeping due to the worries or concerns you are having, give yourself some time to adjust and know this will pass. If it doesn’t pass, then talk to your Primary Care Provider. Force yourself up at a certain time and to bed at the same time.
3. Keep a Schedule: If you are off work, then it is still important for you to maintain a schedule. It helps you feel better and avoids the onset of depression if you are prone to it. Showering regularly, getting dressed, wearing make-up all help.
4. Healthy Meals: Eating healthy will help you maintain your weight during this time at home. It will also help you feel better. This doesn’t mean eating salads every day. Just making sure your diet is balanced and treats or junk food is in moderation.
5. Reach Out to Support System: Being in quarantine does not mean that you can’t talk to your supports regularly using the phone or video apps such as FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom. This will help you feel less isolated and give you others that are experiencing the same feelings. This also provides time to catch up with people that you don’t often find time to connect with.
6. Helping Others: Using this time to think about those around you that may have more needs can help you to feel better. Checking on your neighbors, friends, or family that need items at the store or help with emotional issues.
7. Give Yourself Some Grace: During times like this it is easy to be hard on yourself and to feel bad. Work to avoid this mindset by telling yourself “this too shall pass.” If you can just give yourself a break you will find that you feel better overall. It is a great time to practice those relaxation or mindfulness skills you keep wanting to get to. There are lots of apps that can help with this if you are interested.
8. Stay Hydrated: Hydration can make all the difference in your day. If you are dehydrated you may feel sluggish, have headaches, not get good sleep, difficulty concentrating, and be more irritable. During these times push the water to help with physical and mental health. You will also get more benefit from the vitamins and medications that you take.
9. Exercise: This is usually the last thing on most people's list after they take out the garbage.
Energy creates energy. Short walks will give you the boost you have been looking for and it provides opportunities to connect with your family. You will be surprised what you notice in your neighborhood that you never saw.
10. News in Moderation: The news is overwhelming along with social media. It is hard to avoid hearing about Covid-19. If you are overwhelmed, have a feeling of dread or doom, feel worried, or are not sleeping. It is time to give yourself a break. You will not miss anything in a few days off. You will hear any breaking news from people around you, but you will feel quickly better.
You don’t have control of others or what is happening in the world. Be kind to yourself by giving yourself a break.
Julie Rickard is CEO for Moment by Moment Suicide Prevention and Director of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW.
Seventh in a series of columns with mental health advice from Wenatchee Valley behavioral health experts. All the columns are available online at wenatcheeworld.com.
