Sometimes, a crisis can be an opportunity for reflection.
We are currently in a worldwide crisis due to COVID-19 and we have seen creativity and ingenuity rise up in response to ever-changing needs. Locally, we have groups of volunteers come together to support local businesses through Together Wenatchee; churches have come together to support needs in the community; we have neighbors helping neighbors. We cannot deny that some of us will still experience hardship regardless of community efforts. We have sadly seen businesses close, our neighbors being laid off, and our loved ones getting sick.
A crisis has a way of helping us to get back to the basics. Most of us recognize we can be thankful for what we do have. If we still have our health, we should be thankful. If we still have a job — although now done remotely — we should be thankful. If we can homeschool our children, we should be thankful. If we still have food on our table, we should be thankful.
Therefore, if we can recognize that, even in this crisis, we have things to be thankful for, we could take this opportunity to figure out how we can help others who are not as fortunate. For some of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has produced changes that are inconvenient, but for others, the crisis has wreaked havoc.
At this moment, one of the groups with the greatest needs are our agricultural workers.
Agricultural workers like those picking our apples. Washington state produces 66% of the apples nationwide. Not a single apple is picked by a machine. Every year, agricultural workers handpick an average of 120 million bins of apples in our state. Agricultural workers, like those living in our community, are the backbone of our apple industry.
Although agricultural workers are one of the groups deemed to be essential, they face difficulties that no other essential group faces. In Washington state, approximately 150,000 agricultural workers are uninsured, which means they have no access to health care, even as they risk their health to continue to put food on our tables. Many of those uninsured workers do not have access to unemployment benefits. Agricultural workers might be the largest group of essential workers who are unprotected if they get sick or are laid off. They are often anonymous and largely invisible to the community, and to remain unseen is a difficult place to be during this crisis.
Many of our community members rely on the generosity of strangers today more so than at any other time. In our state, grassroots groups are organizing to raise funds to support families who would otherwise receive no support. For example, Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors created the Walla Walla Mutual Aid Network to help neighbors access food and other necessities. In addition, several non-profit organizations have come together to raise funds statewide for immigrant communities.
We recognize this crisis needs a collective response that focuses on our neighbors with the greatest needs. In this regard, local efforts to support immigrant communities are also getting started. Dozens of local Latinx community members in collaboration with the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and the Immigration Justice Groups in Leavenworth and Wenatchee are collaborating to provide safety education, support for sick leave, and local funds for agricultural workers.
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is sponsoring a fundraiser for these needs. Community members can donate to the WIJ Fundraiser through The Sunnyslope Church in Wenatchee. The group is also collaborating with CAFÉ, Parque Padrinos, and the Latino Community Fund to collect online donations for immigrant community members facing financial hardships due to COVID-19. The Immigration Justice Group of Leavenworth recommends for those living in the upper valley to donate to Upper Valley Mend.
Local efforts to support our community are important. Our response at the state level is also vital to ensure the livelihood of agricultural workers during and after COVID-19. The Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Advisory Committee has urged Gov. Jay Inslee to declare food production an essential operation and the health and safety of the workers, managers, and owners involved as a priority. In response, a command center is currently under development led by the state Department of Labor and Industries and state Department of Health.
We have already seen our community come together to support our neighbors in many ways. Any member of the community can receive boxes of pre-packed food distributed by local food banks in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in the Town Toyota Center, the Wenatchee Community Center, and St. Joseph’s Church. School districts are distributing meals free of charge to all children ages 0-18 in school buildings and along bus routes.
This crisis is an opportunity for our community to welcome the stranger and to let the unseen know we care about their needs. We have a calling to support our agricultural workers always, and that calling is louder during this crisis. Our community can come together specifically to support those with the greatest needs. We can choose to make the table bigger.
No son tiempos malos; sólo son tiempos para ser mejores. These are not bad times; these are solely times to be better.
Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice is a group of local residents whose mission is to promote a community of neighbors that supports immigrant rights in the Wenatchee area. Since July of 2019, it has been working through the statewide WA Immigrant Solidarity Network to accompany immigrants to local courthouses. It advocates for just immigration policies, and it networks with established immigrant organizations to facilitate bridge-building between culturally diverse communities.
Karina Vega-Villa is a program director and faculty at Wenatchee Valley College and a community leader focused on education through the Coalición por la Reforma Educativa Oportuna (CREO) — Wenatchee.
Norma Gallegos is Hand in Hand Immigration Services program director.
Wilma Cartagena is past president of the NCW Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.