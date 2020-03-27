I understand if this is a scary time for you. I also understand that some of you may not be taking the danger to our Garden Terrace population seriously. But, my daughter is an ER doctor in New York City at Elmherst Hospital, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in NYC. This disease is no joke. The loss of life there right now is horrific.
The Covid-19 coronavirus spreading around the world has made it tragically evident that this virus is extremely dangerous to the very population that lives in our building. The death rate of over 10% in Italy shows how vulnerable an aging population is to this disease, especially when action is taken too late. And what happens when a health care system is overwhelmed with patients. A 10% percent loss of residents for us would be equal to one entire floor of Garden Terrace.
Our staff has been diligent in extra sanitizing and will continue to be, even on weekends. By order of the Health Department and an abundance of caution, we have been serving our meals in to-go containers so that you still can eat a healthy daily meal in your apartments. The surrounding community has donated generously so we can buy good biodegradable containers to distribute those meals and not fill a landfill with Styrofoam.
We have canceled any gatherings that the staff organizes (bingo, trivia and game nights, etc.) and are re-arranging our work schedules to maintain social distancing of six feet while we work to serve your needs. The free food distribution this month was handled by staff and volunteers to limit the gathering of residents in the recreation room. We likely will limit office hours for staff safety and be speaking through the glass at the front desk to limit exposure, so be ready for those measures as well.
It is now up to you to do your part. If you are sick, stay away from others and call the posted hotline that has been especially set up for Garden Terrace and residents of assisted living facilities. (Thank you medical community.) Do not gather in groups.
Clean and sanitize the recreation room before and after any activity there. Ask your caregivers or any visitors if they are feeling any symptoms, and ask them to leave if they are. And limit visitors to one at a time if you are allowing them at all.
The better we all are at this right now, the better the outcome for us all can be. I worked at home this past week because of a sore throat. That was for you. I could have taken my Dayquil and gotten through a work day, but that would have been reckless. So for all of our sakes, yours and mine, take this stay-at-home-order by the Governor seriously.
This is going to take many weeks of vigilance and patience on all our parts. I’d much rather get through it and celebrate a good outcome with all of you. Make good choices and stay safe everyone.
Until next time,
Ken
Ken Neher is executive director of Garden Terrace Senior Living, 500 N. Emerson Ave., in Wenatchee.