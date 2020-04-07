With news of Washington’s stay at home order being extended came a lot of different reactions: disbelief, disappointment, anger, and sadness. Many people have expressed frustration about being told to stay home even longer now, while others blame this on fellow citizens for not following the rules. One thing is clear, however: social distancing has taken a toll on all of us.
We feel restless, bored, upset, and in many cases lonely. It is important to keep in mind that isolating ourselves physically from one another does not mean we should do so mentally, emotionally, or spiritually. In fact, now is the time to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors because what we need, now more than ever, is connection and compassion.
We do not always know or understand what people are going through and how they cope with it, but the current pandemic is an experience that we all share and can connect over. While meeting up may be out of the question now, this is a good time to pick up the phone and call some of the people we have not talked to in some time, write an email, or even send an old-fashioned letter.
Often regarded as the enemy of meaningful connection, the internet has also made it easy in this time to stay in touch with loved ones near and far through social media, video chat, and even online events that people can attend “together.” Professionals, artists, and individuals have been offering concerts, lessons, and even church services to stream online that can be watched from home and can be a good way to remain connected with others even while stuck at home.
Equally important is compassion — both for ourselves and others. We are all struggling to make sense of what is happening and to maintain a sense of control while life as we know it seems out of control. People worry about their health and that of loved ones, their relationships, their jobs, and their ability to take care of their families.
We all handle worry and uncertainty differently, and at times it is difficult to understand why people do the things they do in the face of difficult situations. It is easy to condemn those that we think are acting selfishly and with disregard for others, as has been brought up recently in relation to individuals panic buying and hoarding supplies or expressing the desire to defy the request for social distancing. Yet, it is likely that most of us are in some way acting differently than we would usually. Maybe we are more anxious, more stressed, more frustrated, more absent-minded, or more demanding — and that is to be expected when we are dealing with the unexpected.
Thus, instead of berating ourselves and others for the way we feel and act these days and focusing on the “Why,” maybe we can reach out instead and ask for the “What” and “How:” “What do you need right now?” and “How can I help?”
Even though we may not be able to provide whatever is lacking, we may provide comfort, reassurance, and a sense of belonging — the very things that bring us together and give us hope in difficult times. There is no greater way of showing that we are all in this together and care about our community and the people in it than sharing and allowing others to share their concerns with us. Nevertheless, as the old saying goes: “You cannot pour from an empty cup.” This is true for compassion, as well, and if we want to make a difference in others’ lives, the best place to start is with ourselves.
Consider asking yourself the two questions, “What do I need right now?” and “How can I help?” You may be surprised by the answers, but whether you find yourself needing financial or other security during this crisis, an opportunity to unwind and relax, or something different altogether — respond to yourself with the same compassion you would give others. Compassion starts from within and grows from there through our connections —even those made from an appropriate physical distance —with others.
Lina Kurlis is a behavioral medicine consultant and postdoctoral fellow at Columbia Valley Community Health.