Many of us have been staring at darkened rooms around 3 a.m. recently, when we would rather be asleep. Many of us are irritable and worried and live with a sense of impending doom we don’t understand. Many of us wonder where the joy has gone. Many of us feel distressed, can’t tell where it is coming from, and don’t know how to feel better.
“Disaster Distress” is real. The term was coined in 2012 and has been seen after hurricanes, wildfires, mass violence, and pandemics. Symptoms include eating too much, or loss of appetite; sleeping too much, or insomnia; irritability and anger; pulling away from people and activities we used to enjoy; unexplained aches, pains, headache, fatigue; feeling hopeless or worried or guilty, and not understanding why; thoughts of hurting or killing yourself. In young people it looks like clinginess, obstinance, aggression, defiance, and fear of leaving home.
We have all lived through the worst national disaster in over 100 years. Our lives were as disrupted as during any national crisis. More U.S. lives were lost during COVID-19, than were lost in World War I and World War II combined. If we consider the rate at which lives were lost, we lost more lives per month than we lost per month in WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and the AIDS epidemic combined. We have been through a lot.
What has been different than almost any other national crisis is that instead of seeking solace and support from friends and family, we have been forced into isolation. Whereas “Rosie the Riveter” called us together to support the war effort during WWII, and whereas we flee natural disasters to the support of family or friends, or the crowds of similar victims in evacuation centers, during COVID-19 we were told to isolate from friends and family and our natural supports. We have fought our war against the virus mostly alone.
We are mammals. We are social creatures. We seek solace and find strength in the community of others. We know that a “time out” for a child is far worse than a spanking, and solitary confinement is the ultimate punishment while incarcerated. Isolation is bad for us. Forcing a human brain into isolation during a national crisis is really bad for us and leads to “disaster distress.”
If you SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. If you see any of the symptoms above in a friend or neighbor, tell them about “disaster distress.” Let them know these weird and unfamiliar feelings that seem to have no cause are related to COVID-19. Check in and make sure they are not suicidal. If they are, call the local crisis team to have them evaluated (800-852-2923) to ensure the safety of everyone. This has been a hard year. These feelings are not crazy, imaginary or weak. They are normal, horrible and dangerous.
Here is the most important thing to know: Help is a phone call away. There is a Disaster Distress Helpline that you can call or text: 1-800-985-5990 that provides 24/7 crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress along with providing tips on healthy ways to cope.
Dr. Malcolm Butler, Health Officer for the Chelan Douglas Health District, malcolm.butler@cdhd.wa.gov
Julie Rickard, PhD, psychologist, Moment by Moment Suicide Prevention, jrickard@MbMSP.net