People are scared, and for good reason: The coronavirus is an equal opportunity threat. But in this case equal opportunity does not mean equal impact. People who were already disadvantaged before the pandemic disproportionately suffer the most serious consequences of COVID-19.
Systemic discrimination, stagnant incomes and less access to preventive health care increase the likelihood of chronic health conditions that make COVID-19 more deadly. These same pre-existing social conditions also make people more vulnerable to the pandemic’s economic disruptions.
Washington’s community health centers and nonprofit organizations fill a critical need by providing health care, assistance and advocacy for the most disadvantaged people of our state. These health organizations are shouldering a crippling burden during the pandemic, but at what cost?
The Health Equity Research Center at Washington State University surveyed 14 health care organizations from the Olympic Peninsula to Eastern Washington to learn how the pandemic is affecting their ability to provide services.
Some of the problems they reported echo news reports nationwide. Demands are outstripping the capacity of the centers to meet patient needs. They have serious shortages of masks, gowns and eye protection.
Because staff are overwhelmed with pandemic-related patient needs, there is little time to deal with other medical issues. Manuel Navarro, Chief Operations Officer at Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee, said, “We are limiting on-site visits and moving toward telephone and video visits as the first option for health care. While we are attempting to keep most primary care services available, not all care can be provided via telehealth.”
Some of the serious challenges reported are less familiar. Many patients in Washington would benefit from accessible Spanish language materials about the coronavirus and how to limit exposure to it, but health centers do not have time or resources to create them. Caty Padilla, the Executive Director of Nuestra Casa, in Sunnyside, said, “We are adamant about helping disseminate reliable, accurate and fast information to our Spanish speakers, so we created a way for our team to work from home. We acquired workstations for everyone and opened five new phone lines. Our ESL instructors are scheduling one-on-one calls with students to continue the use of the English language and are sharing information with parents on all our district free meal programs. We are unsure how we will cover staff costs during this time since most of their wages are covered by grants with specific deliverables attached. This means that since we are not teaching classes, we can't rely on those funds.”
Many organizations are suffering from the economic consequences of the pandemic. Community health centers depend on Medicare reimbursements. Even as they play a key role by screening, testing and triaging potentially infected patients, they have seen a 30%-70% drop in traditional visits funded by Medicare. The federal government’s relief package allocates some funding for these centers, but according to Chris Kaasa, Senior Policy Advisor at the Washington Association for Community Health, the estimated amount that will come to our state will cover only about 10% of the expenses of the community health centers in the next three months. Compounding the problem, donations and opportunities to work on grants have seen a decline, imperiling services. We repeatedly heard the staff of these community health centers express fear, not for themselves, but of the prospect of closing their doors, furloughing employees or reducing services, leaving their patients more vulnerable.
State funding is needed by the community health centers to maintain operations, staff and services during these exceptional times. Donations to nonprofits are also critical to addressing increasing unmet needs. Finally, state officials must work with community health centers and nonprofit organizations to address the medical needs — including all forms of assault or abuse — that are currently de-prioritized by the health care system.
Paying attention to the needs of our community health and nonprofit organizations is an ethical and moral imperative. It is also a matter of self-interest for those who will never visit a community health organization because gaps in medical care access create opportunities for additional waves of COVID-19 infections. In other words, keeping community health centers functioning is in everyone’s interest.
Paul Whitney, Ph.D., is director of Washington State University’s Health Equity Research Center, which studies the social determinants of health to understand and mitigate the causes of health disparities.
Anna Zamora-Kapoor is an Assistant Professor in Sociology and Medical Education and Clinical Sciences, and the Community Liaison for the Health Equity Research Center at Washington State University.
More information is available at https://healthequity.wsu.edu/