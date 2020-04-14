Washington state is celebrating the good news that Governor Inslee’s order for all residents to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” is paying off.
We don’t know exactly how delayed our peak will be compared to urban areas, or how severe it will be. This means we’re still being vigilant and cautious to protect our local communities, and we still need everyone who lives or visits here to do the same.
The governor’s order to stay home is still in effect, and we implore everyone to continue following it along with the following guidelines:
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and be sure to get under your fingernails and in between your fingers.
- If you can’t wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer that’s at least 60% alcohol-based. Rub it into your hands until dry, and don’t rinse or wipe it off.
- Observe social distancing. This means staying at least 6 feet away from others, working from home when possible, and refraining from visiting friends or family members you don’t live with.
Social distancing has been a particularly tough measure for people to follow, but it is the main reason we’ve seen such success with reduced cases and deaths. Without a vaccine or a specific medicine available to treat COVID-19, this is still the best method to slow it down. We’re making it more difficult for the virus to thrive and spread.
Our lives this spring and summer are shaping up to be quite different from what we’re used to. Events we look forward to are being canceled. We miss our families and friends. Many of us are temporarily out of work. This has impacted all of us in unexpected ways, but we want you to know how much we appreciate everything you’re doing to help control the spread and protect yourselves and your families. We’re all in this together, and it will take all of us making sacrifices now to ensure the long-term health and safety of our communities. Thank you, and stay strong.
J. Scott Graham, CEO, Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital
Lauri Jones, Community Health Director,
Okanogan County Public Health
Mike Pruett, Board Chairman, Three Rivers Hospital