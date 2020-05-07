Here are a couple of inspiring efforts happening in our valley that demonstrate the power of collaboration as well as the commitment to help those of our neighbors who are in need and those who are taking care of them.
Committing ourselves to serving others is a powerful way to live in a time of crisis, in which we see a good deal of anger, fear and anxiety.
The first example is the partnership between our friends at the Town Toyota Center and numerous partners to deliver more than 800 lunches to first responders in our valley on May 8 in honor of Mother’s Day weekend. The other is a sweet grass roots-driven effort to help local restaurants and at the same time support community organizations helping to keep people fed through the “Share A Meal” program, which any of us can contribute to at any time.
These programs and so many others reflect the strong sense of community in our valley.
“We knew we needed to do something to continue to serve our community. After all, we are event management and catering people who put service at the forefront,” according to TTC general manager Mark Miller.
They asked their partners and employees to contribute funds to purchase the lunches with a goal of 500 lunches. The donations exceeded the goal, thanks to the generosity of those who participate in the TTC operation.
The arena’s catering department, under the direction of executive chef Jodi Riggles, will provide a box lunch that will be delivered to 15 locations, from the hospital and medical centers to senior living facilities.
Here are the people and businesses supporting the effort: The lunches are made possible by the following donors: 600 Riverside, Ag Supply, Al and Deanie Chandler, Albert and Sheri Rookard, Amanda Bell, Armada corp., August Edge, Blue Bird, Inc., Brett Reiser, Chanet Stevenson, Country Financial, Debra Barham, Dennis and Sharon Johnson, France Bedard, Frank Kuntz, GTC, Hobojonesy LLC, iFiber Communications,
Jason and Angie Throneberry, Jennifer Bushong, Jerry and Wanda Billingsly, Jodi Riggles, Kelly Allen Agency, Farmers Insurance, Mark Miller, Micheal and Cindy Herdt, Michael Stevenson, Numerica Credit Union, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Pepsi/Weinstein Beverage Co., Rachel Mathena Darlington, Richard Wallen, Staci Lancaster, Stetner Electric, Stuart McDougall, Tim and Kathy Carson, Tim and Jan Cetto, Town Toyota and Washington Cherry Growers.
Meanwhile, a more personal approach to giving has been launched by Casey Leigh, one of the WSU Master Gardeners who write regular columns in this newspaper.
She launched the Share A Meal program to make it easy for of the public to support local restaurants and organizations that distribute food to the homeless and homebound.
Here’s how it works. Individuals call in to participating restaurants and tell them they want to purchase a gift certificate for Share A Meal. Initial participating restaurants include Bob’s Classic West, Bob’s Classic East, Depot Café, Dilly Deli, Dizzy D’s, San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, and Sweetwood BBQ. The community groups are Catholic Charities and Lighthouse Ministries.
The first food distribution led to Sweetwood BBQ providing 22 pounds of pulled pork to the Lighthouse Ministries and San Francisco Sourdough provided sandwiches for Catholic Charities homebound senior program.
Leigh said her hope is that community members will help our restaurants help the community. She can be reached at 808-217-2386.
Great communities work together to take care of their neighbors and these efforts certainly qualify. If you find yourself getting angry or depressed by the yelling and screaming on Facebook and the national news, look for a way to help out in the community. It’ll do wonders for your mental health.