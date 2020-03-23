Social distancing to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in our communities has prompted some intriguing grass-roots efforts to keep us connected and support our neighbors.
The spirit of helping others has been at the heart of these effort. Together We Stand is an effort by local legal and business leaders to provide pro bono resources for struggling local businesses. Good Neighbors Wenatchee is a Facebook page devoted to matching needs in the community to folks who can help, and the Wenatchee Area Curbside is a Facebook page encouraging people to order takeout and delivery from local restaurants. There are undoubtedly countless other small and large initiatives happening.
One effort that has piqued my interest is Together Wenatchee, a web site created by Hassan Shaban and his wife Lacy Stockton of Empower Dataworks, a boutique energy and nonprofit consulting firm in Wenatchee.
At the heart of this endeavor is the motivation to help the community and its businesses survive and collaborate despite much of social and economic life being shut down to slow down the epidemic. They call it pop-up shopping.
Friends in the local business community are “really hurting” from the shutdown, Shaban noted, and it seemed to him that “everyone was yelling into the same room” with different messages. He and Stockton conceived of Together Wenatchee as a central place for local businesses to connect with community members.
Having one place for the community to come together and support each other in this time of need would a valuable contribution to the resilience of the community.
They donated their time to put the website together and partnered with Elena Payne at Awdience, a marketing and design firm, to create a logo for the site. Russ Alman and Dominick Bonny agreed to handle the social media marketing for the effort, Shaban told me.
Together Wenatchee was launched at 3 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and within one day, more than 50 businesses had signed on and 2,000-plus citizens had signed up for the newsletter. That was before the site was recognized in Google searches. A number of the businesses had no online or social media presence, said Shaban.
One of the big motivators is trying to reduce leakage of dollars to Amazon.com that could be spent locally, Shaban and Stockton told me. They promote this buy local ethic up front on the Together Wenatchee website: “Together Wenatchee is a grassroots effort to share current info with our community on how businesses are adapting and how you can support them. Don't Amazon, think Wenatchee.”
Keeping dollars local is essential to keep businesses operating that support civic efforts and that add to the social fabric of the community. Spending dollars as local as possible is a wise investment for all of us.
The site also has activities, services and life Twitter feeds from the regional office of the Small Business Administration and the Chelan-Douglas Health District. You can check out the website at togetherwenatchee.com.
One of the aspects of this effort that appeals to me is that is all about collaboration. After all, we are all in this plight together and need to find ways to help each other get through it.
I have great confidence that we will support each other through whatever comes our way and we will emerge stronger and more unified. We have a choice of how we respond to emergencies like this: We can allow them to sap our resolve and resilience or we can band together and figure out how to move forward as a community.
We have the leadership, the ingenuity and a history of making lemonade out of lemons — of taking on enormous tasks and succeeding. This is another opportunity for us to show our grit.