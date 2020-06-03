When the first coronavirus cases showed up in Washington state and little was known about the virus, Gov. Jay Inslee appropriately took immediate action and created a statewide plan to limit the spread of the disease. In contrast to the deplorable federal inaction, the governor acted decisively by shutting down the state and undoubtedly many lives were saved.
But the situation has changed significantly since that time as we have learned more about the disease and the communities of this state are in desperate need of a more locally responsive, nuanced approach that balances the risks of the disease with the other devastating consequences of shutting down society. This is more than just a health situation — the shutdown is having massive economic and social consequences.
The governor’s current phased reopening approach is woefully inadequate in addressing the unique situation in North Central Washington. With a disease that impacts communities differently, it is time that Gov. Inslee seek a more collaborative approach with local governments to allow flexibility in how communities respond.
As Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shiloh Burgess points out, “People will support what they help to create.” Every effective leader knows that buy-in happens when you create meaningful opportunities for input.
Local efforts to combat the spread of the virus have been successful, with remarkably few hospitalizations and deaths. However, one unique aspect of our situation is that we have a large group of essential agricultural workers — a high percentage of them Latino and low income — who for economic and cultural reasons have been hard hit by the virus, to the tune of more than 80 percent of total infections in Chelan and Douglas counties. But that increased case load has not stressed the medical system, which runs counter to the prediction based on the statewide model.
Under current restrictions by the governor, our region will unnecessarily suffer even though we have more than adequate health care capacity to handle more cases, according to Dr. Peter Rutherford of Confluence Health. That is illogical and counterproductive.
The local frustration this creates is palpable. We have seen two lawsuits filed challenging the governor’s state of emergency. What is even more at risk is that the infections in the Latino community could well create a backlash that would further divide our communities along racial lines. That’s the last thing we need.
The prism with which the governor is using concentrates only on limiting infections. A wider perspective is required. The impact on homelessness, mental health, the economy and other well-being factors is perhaps going to be more damaging over the long term.
Chelan and Douglas counties applied for early reopening a few weeks ago with a solid plan that emphasized the strong partnerships that already exist between the business community, health care and public health agencies. That plan, which requested a meeting with the governor to discuss this matter and share what we’ve been learning, was turned down without, apparently, any consideration.
Now a second application is being forwarded and if the governor truly cares about the human beings in North Central Washington, he will approve this application and allow us to help guide the reopening and be responsible for any ill impacts.
This is a test of leadership for the governor. If the decision is about controlling everything from Olympia, communities like ours will unnecessarily suffer. If it’s about working together to solve the multiple problems, the governor will grant our request. It’s as simple as that.
Gov. Inslee, the ball is in your court.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.