The “We Are One” effort by local leaders is encouraging us to keep working together to solve the huge challenges that the coronavirus is creating for our communities. It is a tribute to the kinds of exemplary leaders we have in North Central Washington that key individuals in business, health care and the political sphere are doing everything they can to promote a sense of unity at this time.
These leaders are promoting this effort through various means, including newspaper ads and other formats.
The frustrations and challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has frayed all of our nerves as we confront enormous challenges in every aspect of our society. Our businesses are suffering, the economy has been shut down, mental health stresses are rising, and we are faced with deep uncertainty about what the future will hold. The coronavirus issue isn’t going away anytime soon and to the extent possible, we need to be rowing in the same direction.
Signing on to the effort are a who’s who of civic leaders from mayors to business leaders, health professionals and others. That list includes Dr. Malcolm Butler, of Columbia Valley Community Health, Dr. Peter Rutherford Confluence Health, Diane Blake of Cascade Medical Center, Barry Kling of the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Ray Eickmeyer of Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Steve Wright of Chelan Public Utility District, Chelan County commissioners Kevin Overbay, Bob Bugert and Doug England, mayors Frank Kuntz of Wenatchee and Jerrilea Crawford of East Wenatchee, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub Douglas, state representative Keith, Dr. Michelle Price of the North Central Educational Service District and Shiloh Burgess of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The powerful principles they are espousing include respect, empathy, compassion, civil communication, balance and hope.
We are indeed blessed to have so many leaders in our valley committed to helping us work together to solve our many challenges. May all of us follow them and take these principles to heart.
We should hold ourselves and our leaders accountable for following this enlightened approach.
Rufus Woods is the publisher emeritus of The Wenatchee World. He may be reached at rwoods@wenatcheeworld.com or 509-665-1162.