Thursday evening our governor did what was expected. He extended the “stay home” order through May 4. That’s a month more of this new way of life for us; flattening the curve, sitting this out at home.
Essential businesses like The Wenatchee World continue to operate. We are not visibly on the frontlines like health care workers and grocery employees, but we tell the stories of those people. Our professional journalists are doing great work communicating the stories emerging from this crisis and keeping our community informed.
The challenges the Wenatchee Valley faces in battling the coronavirus have put incredible strain on our health care system, local businesses, our economy and society. This past week saw rapid growth in unemployment claims. Thousands are out of work in our region, businesses shut, construction is halted, non-essential health care services have even been suspended.
The Wenatchee World relies on three primary revenue streams to be able to serve this community and maintain its ability to provide quality news and information. We receive income from our digital and print audience (thank you for supporting us with your subscription), from the businesses, organizations and events that pay to advertise in our products, and we also have a manufacturing business — we print newspapers, catalogs and products for others. Two of those three income streams have been significantly impacted by the economic shut down.
The great work our news team is doing has driven record web traffic on our site because you and your neighbors want to know what is going on. You trust us to be your eyes and ears on these important issues. Our email newsletters and mobile app downloads continue to grow as people opt-in to the media they want to receive their information through. But the growth in digital audience alone does not yet pay for the journalism we produce.
These are challenging times and The Wenatchee World has responded. We are being proactive with our response to the business community by forging partnerships to promote small business and dine-out programs. This coming week we will host an online webinar for businesses trying to survive the current situation. You have begun to notice ads in the paper and online asking you to vote in our annual World’s Best competition.
As a business, The Wenatchee World has already made some changes to staffing and products to offset losses in the days ahead. The Wenatchee World is a critical part of this community. We appreciate your support and need it now more than ever. Support our advertisers. Tell your friends to purchase an online subscription. Stay connected. Stay informed.
Sean Flaherty is the general manager of The Wenatchee World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com or call 664-7136.