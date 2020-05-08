These are challenging times, and the staff of your Wenatchee World continues to respond with unmatched local news coverage for readers and marketing support for local businesses.
Two months ago our staff absorbed a 20% reduction in pay as we headed into the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis. We are a business and must operate accordingly. We have made difficult decisions, changing what we are doing to respond to the financial realities facing media companies. This is no different than other businesses attempting to navigate the months ahead. What is different from other businesses is our “essential” quality. We connect you to your neighbors, government and businesses in the region. We uncover facts and report them. We help you discover the things that are great about this region we love.
Our existence creates accountability in this community. News organizations — not just newspapers — are facing an existential challenge when the COVID-19 crisis is layered onto the current media landscape.
In the past several weeks we have also changed how we publish, reducing some other expenses. Those difficult decisions have helped to position us better to emerge from this situation.
We are planning more changes for June.
The Wenatchee World will change its schedule to become a mid-day publication. The goal will be to get the first papers out on the streets in the noon-hour with a home delivery deadline of 5 p.m. in our core delivery area of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
We are also reducing our frequency of publication from five days a week to four days a week. We will drop the Friday Wenatchee World from the schedule and publish Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and on the Weekend (Saturday).
Though we will reduce our printed edition schedule by a day, we will focus on producing as much local news as before and continue to publish to the internet via our website, social media, The World app and email newsletters throughout the day.
The paper’s content will begin to change as well. The Weekend Washington Post section will be replaced with other quality articles reflecting current issues. Our comics and puzzles will change.
This reflects how our delivery of news has grown and continues to evolve. Our online readership is the strongest it has been. Our printed newspaper audience has held strong in recent months.
Many of you may remember when The World was an afternoon paper. Then, five years ago, we converted to morning delivery. You may also remember that the idea of returning to afternoon delivery has been floated a few times since then.
We are not the same paper we were five or 10 years ago. Home delivery during the day has different challenges than delivery in the middle of the night. Our goal is to provide quality local news and information to you over multiple platforms.
We need your support to accomplish that.
What can you do to help? Please keep reading. Paid subscriptions online or in print is how we measure success. If you have a business or service, advertise. There is no larger single engaged media audience in Wenatchee than The World’s readership. If you want to help more, you may donate: https://givebutter.com/wenatcheeworldfund These tax deductible donations are directed to The Wenatchee World to support our COVID-19 reporting.
More than anything, please be patient and flexible. Change can be difficult. But, it can also be transformative. Please continue to support us with your subscription and your feedback as we put this new model in place.