We’ve been scrambling the past two weeks at The Wenatchee World, trying to provide fair and accurate coverage and keep readers informed of the recent coronavirus developments while also adhering to social-distancing guidelines.
But even with some of us working "round the clock," we can't cover it all. Our net isn’t broad enough to catch every story or speak with each person affected by the state-wide shutdown.
Which is why we want to hear from you.
Now that most of us are stuck at home, stewing in front of our computers or television for hours on end — I've barely moved off the couch other than to walk my dog or bike around the Loop — we may have a little free time (desired or not).
We want to understand how the shutdown is impacting everyone in the valley because frankly, this is a moment in history.
School, sports, music, and all organized events have been canceled or postponed. Restaurants have transitioned to take-out or delivery and plenty of us have either been laid off or let go as many businesses around the country close their doors.
The economy has effectively screeched to a halt while stocks have plummeted. Tax-day was even put off for the first time in history while Congress tries to hammer out a multi-trillion dollar stimulus package to provide every American household with $1,200-$1,500 per month until the virus subsides.
What has been your reaction to all of this? How have you been impacted financially? What kinds of things have you been doing to stay busy?
Are there any positive moments you’ve been able to have with your family while stuck inside?
These are the kinds of things we want to hear about.
We live in a robust community, filled with compassionate individuals. We’re hoping to generate a fluid community dialogue that can effectively and truthfully chronicle this epidemic — because this is a time where we all need to come together.
Our response to this virus will be logged in the annals of history and evaluated by future generations.
