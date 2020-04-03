COVID-19 has drastically changed all of our lives, our communities, and our schools.
The virus does not discriminate. It does not care if you are wealthy or not; it does not care what job you hold; it does not care what race or gender you are; it does not care if you speak Spanish, English or any other language; and, the virus does not care if you are a student or a school staff member.
The non-discrimination of the virus has transformed almost everything we do as a community. The virus forced all schools in Washington to close in mid-March, and now there is great uncertainty as to when our students will walk through our doors again. This reality has forced the Wenatchee School District to reflect and answer the question, “What does education look like when our school doors are closed and our students need to learn from home?”
To help guide our thinking and decision-making, we use the Values our Board of Directors adopted as the foundation of our Strategic Plan: Excellence — Equity — Accountability. These Values are important as we consider how to offer at-home learning for all of our students.
This moment in time challenges a 170-year-old education model that has been built on the foundation of a person-to-person, relationship-based instructional approach. We are now tasked with creating a new model that delivers learning remotely, while still making meaningful connections with our students.
The Board Value of Excellence has us thinking about what constitutes excellence in remote learning for students. What does it look like in primary (preschool through second grade), intermediate (third through fifth grade), middle school and high school classrooms? How do we engage students at all grade levels? How do 5-year-olds access support from their teachers? How do counselors and social-workers connect with students to guide them through certain emotional challenges? The Wenatchee School District Learning and Teaching team, along with school administrators, teachers and staff members throughout our district, are collaborating to think through these big questions, many of which do not have answers right now.
The Value of Equity is woven into every conversation we have about education. I reflect back on recent discussions we had with our community about equity and quality in education. The goal was to enter into an honest dialogue about the very real truth that our system is not always equitable. Our school board values equity and inclusion and it was evident from those passionate conversations that our parents and community feel the same. That is why this current set of circumstances is so difficult for us to navigate and why we need to proceed with great thoughtfulness, collaboration and care. We need to do this right for ALL students.
The truth is education has many inequities within our traditional brick and mortar schools. I have asked my team to think about ways we can actually improve education and perhaps remove the inequities that exist. To start with, it requires that we focus on student populations with different learning needs and ensure we are serving students with special needs, English Language Learners, homeless and migrant students, students who are academically behind their peers, Latinx students, and students living in poverty. Not everyone in our community will like this answer, but it is where we must and will start.
Remote learning brings an inherent set of challenges that force us to ask “What would it take to ensure 100% of our children have access to distance learning?” The brutal fact is not every student in Wenatchee has the necessary technology, access, and support to participate in distance learning. With over 60% of our children living in poverty, there is a digital divide and we have to ensure students have access to alternative paper-based materials and look at creative ways to get them into their homes. The week of April 6, we will be making school devices available for students that need one.
However, just providing students with devices isn’t an easy fix either. An overwhelming amount of students lack access to the internet at home. Without the ability to connect, these devices are essentially useless. Community partnerships with The Greater Wenatchee Technology Alliance and the North Central Regional Library are helping us to address the lack of internet access by providing a small number of WiFi hotspots that, once online, will be available for student access. However, the number of students who need home WiFi will far exceed these generous donations.
Maintaining connectivity is an important priority for us and we are looking to create more formal, long-term versions of these public-private partnerships to extend well-beyond our current situation. I will be reaching out to the mayor, CEOs of our health systems, and other organizations, and individuals who can help move this conversation forward, as internet connectivity is not just an educational issue.
The final Board Value is Accountability. The Wenatchee School District is accountable to every student in our school district, no matter their income, their race, or their home life to deliver an excellent, equitable education that gives our students an opportunity to open the doors to their future. To get it right, it is going to take time. We cannot just simply flip a switch. We are just as anxious to continue delivering education to our children, but we’re making carefully measured decisions that take into account the diverse scholars that attend our schools.
When Governor Inslee closed schools throughout Washington, we began to think differently about how to connect with our students; how to create learning opportunities for all students; how to ensure our students had access to food; how to help our students feel safe. Despite the uncertainties, one thing is clear, we are diligently working to reimagine what excellent, equitable and accountable schools can and will be in the future.
Although I have only been in the Valley for nine months, I have quickly learned that the courageous and caring people of our community want to do right by all of our students. Please continue to partner with us as we navigate this new world. Together, Wenatchee is a powerful force that will move us forward.
Paul Gordon is superintendent of the Wenatchee School District.