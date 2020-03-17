WENATCHEE – Self-isolation might be a grim fact of life for many of us now that Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order to curtail all non-essential social gatherings. But that shouldn’t become an excuse to completely slack off from exercise for the next few weeks.
The weather is starting heat up, trails and golf courses remain open and the WRAC is even broadcasting some of their fitness classes online while moving tennis and pickleball lessons/play outdoors – at least until the Chelan/Douglas Health District gives them a ruling.
The CDC even recommends regular exercise (30-60 minutes per day) to help cope with the stress and take care of your body while One Medical says exercise, “will keep you both mentally and physically healthy during your quarantine. It can help reduce elevated cortisol levels, as well as trigger the release of endorphins, boosting your overall mood and happiness.”
So, take a deep breath, try to eat well-balanced meals, go for a bike ride around the loop or take a hike. Just stay active – and in the words of Aaron Rodgers – R.E.L.A.X. If we adhere to social-distancing this will (eventually, hopefully) pass.
Outdoor options
Pickleball, Tennis, Golf, Hiking, Walk, Run, Bike
The WRAC moved all of its pickleball and tennis outside, with both head tennis/pickleball pro Clint Vidano and tennis director Charl Grobler available for lessons.
“If you choose to take advantage of this opportunity, please adhere to the six-foot social distancing, handwashing and sanitizing protocols,” general manager Evy Gillin wrote on the WRAC’s webpage Monday evening.
“It’s time to bring your jackets and gloves to the court,” Vidano said in an email blast to club-members.
Three Lakes is also remaining open, allowing players back onto the course Wednesday after giving it a couple of days to dry out from the snow.
“We have snow on the course now but we’re planning to open back up Wednesday and have the precautions needed with plenty of signage and cleaning stations,” head pro Robbie Hendrickson said Monday afternoon.
If neither of those is an option though, just going for a walk or bike ride around the loop can do some good. Experts have said, for the most part, running or walking might be the safest thing people can do to stay healthy outside of the home. It might not be ethical to run in packs or crowd at the dog-park but a solo run with the pooch should be fine.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District did not immediately respond to a request for their recommendation.
Indoor Activities
There is a bevy of ways to stay healthy inside the house as well.
Youtube is chock-full of free 20-to-60 minute workout videos online for weights, jazzercise, kettlebell, yoga or core work. Don’t have weights? The water bottles, milk jugs or canned food items everyone’s been hoarding will suffice. Maybe, lift that Costco toilet paper package over the head a few times and do a squat or two.
The WRAC started holding Facebook Live fitness classes Tuesday and plans to do so every day at noon. The internet also has plenty of bodyweight exercises that can be pulled off Google or Pinterest.
Basically, there are options.