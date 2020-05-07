The world has changed quite a lot in the past few months, and Wenatchee Valley College has changed with it.
On March 3, before COVID-19 had been declared a pandemic, we discovered that a WVC student was being tested for COVID-19. While the test results were negative, within two weeks our service district would see its first cases. By March 13, WVC would be tasked by the governor’s office to move all classes online and by March 18 our campuses would close to students and the public for the first time.
So how do you move an entire college, that serves three counties and thousands of students annually, online in three short weeks? And how do you do it in a way that ensures students receive high-quality instruction and service?
You do it with the help of many, many people.
When COVID-19 first began to surface in Washington state, WVC formed a pandemic response team to lead response efforts in the event that COVID-19 came to our service district. The team worked closely with our local health districts, made decisions with students at the top of our minds, and steered the college through major transitions.
Student services like counseling, financial aid, educational planning, admissions and registration were uprooted and transitioned to online formats. New tools like virtual assistance videoconferencing and a live chat feature on the website allowed them to connect with students despite the distance. The libraries, the WVC bookstore and the IT Help Desk all made resources and help immediately available to ensure a smooth transition for students and the community.
And of course, the instruction team at WVC acted swiftly. Spring quarter start date was pushed to April 13, and the extra week of spring break was deemed “Week Zero.” Week Zero was orchestrated by the college’s eLearning and instruction teams with the goal of preparing instructors. Workshops covered the basics of technology, how to convert classes to an online format and a robust faculty mentor program that involved experts with years of experience mentoring those new to teaching in an all-online environment.
Now, in the first week of May, classes have been operating successfully online for three weeks. At the heart of that success are our instructors.
Remarkably, not a single class was canceled due to COVID-19 this spring, despite all classes taking place online. Every instructor in every field was able to find ways to accommodate students and ensure that they could stay on track with their educations. This process was complicated and difficult, but our instructors rose and continue to rise to the challenge.
Jackie Browning, WVC math instructor, began teaching basic math at WVC in 2000. She emphasized interaction and engagement in the classroom and had never used online platforms before. She attended the Week Zero trainings worried that she “wouldn’t even know what questions she should be asking.”
By attending trainings and practicing with new technology tools she became more confident.
“I not only started to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said, “but also how beneficial these new skills would be when we are back into the classroom.”
This sort of “a-ha!” moment is what WVC English faculty and Faculty Professional Development Coordinator Heather Ryan was hoping for.
“A lot of what I thought about in those early days was how to give faculty building blocks when this was 100% not an ideal situation,” Ryan said. “We were doing this on the fly, without the luxury of time, and with a worldwide crisis. I tried to imagine how to offer practical help as well as a clear message: you’re going to be OK.”
Heather was heavily involved with Week Zero trainings and mentoring. She had a front-row seat to the great lengths that instructors went to to make their classes available this spring.
“I have a renewed sense of pride in our faculty,” she said. “They have really come together and worked hard to make this work. Faculty want to be there for students and want the college to do well, and to be a huge part of the community. That is evident now more than ever.”
There is still much to be decided. Logistically, there is always more. But in the midst of a global crisis, our employees and students have shown their true colors: resilient, compassionate, creative and determined. It is especially appropriate that following Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) that we celebrate the care and compassion our faculty and staff are showing students during this very trying time.
Regardless of where classes take place, or what our students need, we will strive to continue to give North Central Washington the educational opportunities it needs and deserves.
Although there is much that is uncertain during these troubling times, I take comfort, and I hope you will too, in knowing that at your community college, we are facing adversity and change with a brave face and a giving heart.
Jim Richardson is the president of Wenatchee Valley College.