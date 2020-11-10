NCW — When COVID-19 first loomed in March and April, outdoor businesses thought it would be a tough economic year.
But to many people’s surprise, tourism increased later in the summer and even surpassed normal rates. The Methow Valley Ranger District has accumulated $231,374 in fees for trailheads and campgrounds between Jan. 1 to mid October, an increase from $147,612 in 2019, according to data from the district.
The Wenatchee River Ranger district has seen a similar trend with some campgrounds exceeding 20,000 visitors for the season, said Mason Schuur, Wenatchee River Ranger District developed recreation/winter sports program manager.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has also seen an increase, with 60 search and rescue incidents this year compared to an average of 45 in previous years, Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations Jason Reinfeld.
Bruce Wick, owner of Icicle Outfitters and Guides, a company that takes people on wilderness horse rides and also guides hunters said the company's employees saw more people in the backcountry than in any previous year.
“Yeah I did not get ready for a big year at all,” Wick said. “I sold some horses that I wish I had back half-way through the season.”
The company increased its hourly rates a bit in response to the uptick in business, he said.
A lot of the change, many sources — including Wick — agreed, was from people canceling their international trips or pre-planned vacations and looking to recreate closer home.
But not all businesses were able to capitalize on the late summer turnaround in business. Rafting companies like River Riders in Leavenworth, which are dependent on water levels, were hit hard by early COVID-19 closures, said Charlie Bahla, River Riders supervisor.
People aren’t as interested in rafting when the river is lower, he said. It just isn't as fun.
The high summer recreation rates are making people optimistic about participation in winter activities, said Erika Halm, Methow Trails outreach and access manager.
“Obviously a lot of it will be based on what snow conditions look like on the ground,” Halm said. “But we’re anticipating a pretty normal operating season and actually above average visitation, just based on the visitation we saw in the valley this summer.”
Methow Trails did have to cancel several events and will be holding its Ski to the Sun Marathon and Relay virtually, she said. But cross-country skiing could be the perfect sport for COVID-19, as people usually wear masks during winter sports and naturally social distance naturally.
“There is 120 miles of trail that we groom almost every night,” Halm said. “So even when we do have a higher volume of trail users out on the network, if you’re willing and able to ski half a mile from the trailhead you can get away from any crowding really quickly.”
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service staff have expressed some concern that people with little winter recreation experience might find themselves in dangerous situations, said Robin DeMario, Okanogan-Wenatchee spokesperson.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is also expecting to conduct a few more search and rescue operations before the year is over, Reinfeld said.
The Forest Service recommends people consider the following before trying a new winter sport:
- Check Forest Service roads for closures
- Be wary of deep snow on roads and prepare to turn around
- Carry a snow shovel, extra clothes, blanket or sleeping bag, extra food and water in vehicles
- Tell someone where you’re going
- Do not go around bermed off or gated roads
- Call the local ranger station for road and trail conditions
- Check for avalanche danger at nwac.us